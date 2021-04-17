LYNCHBURG, Va., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Standing for Freedom Center at Liberty University is proud to announce a new line of fellows. These experts will be influential in applying a biblical impact on the culture while advancing the cause of freedom.
The new lineup of fellows includes former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, pro-life activist Abby Johnson, and Christian entrepreneurs David and Jason Benham.
Standing for Freedom Center Executive Director Ryan Helfenbein said, "These fellows embody the core of what our center stands for: faith, freedom, and engaging culture with gospel-centered truth. I'm proud to have these faithful world-changers on board with us and am excited to see our center grow with them."
Sec. Pompeo brings a wealth of political and ministerial knowledge to the Standing for Freedom Center. As Secretary of State with the Trump administration, he developed a fierce defensive posture for religious liberty on an international scale. Sec. Pompeo will be serving as a senior advisor.
Gov. Huckabee also brings a deep understanding of faith and policy to a culture that desperately needs it, having served 12 years as a pastor, Governor of Arkansas from 1996-2007, and now as host of "Huckabee," a weekly talk show on TBN where he discusses the integration of faith and politics.
Abby Johnson is a leading voice for the pro-life cause. Having worked for Planned Parenthood for nearly a decade, she now exposes the horror of abortion by leading And Then There Were None, a group that urges abortion employees to leave the industry and provides counseling for those who do.
David and Jason Benham, both Liberty University alumni, are former professional baseball players, nationally acclaimed entrepreneurs, and bestselling authors. They became cancel culture before it was a popular hashtag, as they lost their HGTV reality show. Yet they continue to hold Christian values dear and encourage others to do the same.
As the Standing for Freedom Center continues to grow, these influencers who have joined its cause will equip a young generation of Christians to be bold in their faith wherever God calls them to serve.
Media Contact
Scott Lamb, Liberty University, (434) 262-2771, scottlamb@liberty.edu
SOURCE Liberty University