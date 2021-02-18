LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poms & Associates, an independent, full-service commercial insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the hiring of Jo Anne Roque as vice president of risk services, Nikki Evaniuck as senior account manager and Jennifer Harrington as senior client advisor.
"We welcome Jo Anne, Nikki and Jennifer and look forward to their contributions as we work together to achieve excellence in everything we do for our clients," said David Poms, founder and president of Poms & Associates. "They continue our investment in a diverse team of highly skilled specialists who use their expertise to devise creative approaches to unique problems."
As vice president, Jo Anne Roque is a key member of the Poms & Associates risk services team that serves the New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority, which helps New Mexico's school system provide unique coverages that are not commercially available. She joined Poms & Associates from Alliant Insurance Services, where she spent more than 15 years in the Public Entity specialty group, working her way up from an account manager to assistant vice president. Jo Anne's previous work experiences also include Marsh and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. She is a graduate of City College of San Francisco and resides in the greater Bay Area of northern California.
As senior account manager, Nikki Evaniuck works with Poms & Associates clients in a variety of industries. She previously worked at LBW Insurance & Financial and more than ten years at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. She resides in the Santa Clarita area of California.
As senior client advisor at Poms & Associates, Jennifer Harrington focuses on personal lines of insurance for high net worth individuals. She joined Poms & Associates from Patra Corporation, a provider of technology-enabled outsourcing services for the insurance industry, where she worked from 2016-2020. Jennifer also held previous positions at Austin Asset, an asset and wealth management firm, Wortham Insurance & Risk Management, construction company Tamburri & Associates and Fox Insurance Agency. She is based in Austin, Tex.
Poms & Associates was named a 2020 Top Insurance Workplace by Insurance Business America and a 2020 Company of the Year by Business Intelligence Group; the company was the recipient of a BIG Award for Business for its COVID-19 response that is helping businesses reduce or limit risk exposures and decrease insurance premium costs during the pandemic. The company also was awarded a 2020 International Stevie Award for "Most Valuable Corporate Response to COVID-19" for its ongoing series of 25+ free educational webinars on business insurance, risk management and loss prevention topics related to the pandemic.
About Poms & Associates
Poms & Associates is a leading independent, full-service commercial insurance brokerage and risk management firm with a proven track record of providing innovative and customized solutions to businesses in high-risk industries. Founded in 1991, the company was built on the premise that knowledge is the best insurance – that is, the best way to help businesses and organizations is to serve not only as an insurance broker but also as an educator about best practices in how to reduce risk and prevent loss before an incident occurs. Poms & Associates today offers a wide range of products and services, including property and casualty insurance for commercial organizations and public entities, risk control, human resources and employee benefits and private services for high net-worth individuals. Among the top 50 independent brokerage firms in the U.S., Poms & Associates is headquartered in Woodland Hills, Calf. It maintains branch offices in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Calif., the San Francisco Bay Area, Albuquerque, N.M. and Dayton, Ohio. For more information, visit https://pomsassoc.com/.
