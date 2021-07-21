ALLEN, Texas , July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Craig Duswalt's Rock Your Life Conference for Entrepreneurs is specifically designed for Speakers, Authors, Seminar Leaders, Influencers, Thought Leaders, Coaches, and Online Marketers!
Rock Your Life Conference for Entrepreneurs
October 7 - 9, 2021
Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Allen at Allen Event Center
Allen, TX
https://craigduswalt.com/rock-your-life-conference-special-offer/
This popular 2 1/2-Day training originated in Los Angeles, CA and has been attracting entrepreneurs from all over the world for the past 15 years!
And now this Elite Business Training is coming to the North Dallas, Texas area.
Attendees of Rock Your Life Events play full out at 110%. That means showing up early, attending all sessions, and committing to the program. This event has been a great step in becoming an amazing leader.
High-energy speaker and trainer, Craig Duswalt has been working on this specific program for over 30 years, and he is so excited at the thought of bringing his successful event to the Dallas area.
"For the past 16 years I have attracted a very diverse audience of entrepreneurs — mainly speakers, authors, seminar leaders, influencers, online marketers, coaches, athletes, educators, actors, models, and small retail shop owners. These attendees varied greatly in experience and desire. Some worked hard, some were overwhelmed, and gave up on their dreams," stated Craig.
He added, "Starting in October 2021, I am focused on attracting ONLY MOTIVATED ENTREPRENEURS — entrepreneurs who not only have a great desire to succeed, but are also focused on making a difference in their industry, and the world. If entrepreneurs are not willing to work hard, and implement all the tools shared at this event, then this training is probably not for them."
Craig plays music, shares hysterical stories from his days touring with Guns N' Roses and Air Supply, and he loves to venture into the audience, but he is also very serious on helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and live the life they have wanted to live for a long time.
Craig Duswalt states, "I have put on a total of 24 RockStar Marketing BootCamps, twice a year for 12 years. My focus has always been on how to think outside the box when marketing your business. I have more than 180 people in my very popular Rock Your Life MasterMind, and even though I am a marketing expert, many people I work with want to know more about Time Management, Organization, How to Relieve Stress, and other "Life Coach" types of issues.
Thus, the Rock Your Life Conference was born."
Craig's focus is now helping entrepreneurs become well-rounded business owners. This conference will focus on marketing, sales, running a business, and balancing between family life, relationships and work.
For more information about this event, and to receive a very discounted ticket, please visit...
Craig Duswalt Bio...
Craig Duswalt is a Keynote Speaker, Author, Podcaster, and the creator of the brands RockStar Marketing and Rock Your Life.
Craig has written ten books and is a #1 Amazon Best-Selling Author. His background includes touring with Guns N' Roses, as Axl Rose's personal assistant, and Air Supply, as the band's personal assistant.
Craig was also an award-winning copywriter, working as a Creative Director for a Los Angeles-based ad agency until opening his own ad agency, Green Room Design & Advertising, which was named the 2002 Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year.
Craig combined his backgrounds in both music and marketing, and is now a professional speaker and author, promoting his Rock Your Life Events all over the country, teaching Corporate America, entrepreneurs, small businesses, home-based business and the self-employed how to promote themselves and their business by thinking outside the box at his 2 1/2-Day Rock Your Life Conference for Entrepreneurs event every Spring and Fall in Dallas and Los Angeles.
Craig delivers a very high-energy presentation, filled with useable content, interesting videos, exciting music, and extremely unique (never heard before) stories from his days touring with Guns N' Roses, and Air Supply, and his days working with corporate giants including Baskin Robbins, Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, and the Academy Awards just to name a few.
Craig speaks to corporations, and at numerous conferences, associations and networking groups, teaching what it takes to balance work and play, business and family, and also become known as an expert and an influencer amongst clients and potential customers. Craig also speaks to colleges about drug awareness.
