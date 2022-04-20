Positec Tool Corporation has announced the appointment of John Sloan to Director of Sales, Commercial OPE Dealer Channel. Sloan will oversee the sales for the new business unit for commercial grade outdoor products for Positec. In this capacity, Sloan is responsible for planning and implementing sales, marketing and product development programs, both short and long range, for Positec's Commercial OPE Dealer Channel business.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Positec Tool Corporation has announced the appointment of John Sloan to Director of Sales, Commercial OPE Dealer Channel. Sloan will oversee the sales for the new business unit for commercial grade outdoor products for Positec. In this capacity, Sloan is responsible for planning and implementing sales, marketing and product development programs, both short and long range, for Positec's Commercial OPE Dealer Channel business.
Sloan previously held the position of Senior National Sales Director for Excel Industries, a division of Stanley Black & Decker Hesston, Kansas. Prior to that, he served as Director, Division Manager of Kubota's Central Division in Fort Worth, Texas. Sloan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from Harding University, Searcy, AR.
"We are thrilled to welcome John Sloan to our management team at Positec," said David Johnson, Executive Vice President Sales. "He is an experienced Dealer Channel executive with an impressive performance record and strong leadership style who will undoubtedly drive Positec's success in bringing innovative new commercial outdoor power products to the North American market."
About Positec Tool Corporation
Positec Tool Corporation, based in Suzhou, China with North American headquarters in Charlotte, NC, has manufactured lawn and garden equipment, power tools and lifestyle products under the WORX® and Rockwell® brands since 1994. Cat® power tools are sold under a licensing agreement between Caterpillar® and the Positec Tool Group, which was launched in 2021. All three brands are marketed and distributed to home improvement retailers throughout the US and Canada. Since its founding in 1994, Positec has achieved industry-leading growth and employs more than 4,700 globally. For more information, visit http://global.positecgroup.com/our_brands.
