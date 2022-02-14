SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Positioning Universal is happy to announce that as it continues to build on its industry-leading Telematics Technology Services and AI Camera Solutions, Jaime Muldoon has joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. In this role, Jaime will be responsible for refining PUI's overall Brand Identity as it works with customers and distributors across a wide range of industries.
Jaime brings a wealth of proven and successful marketing and communications experience. In the last 20-plus years, Jaime has worked as an editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune, as Marketing Manager for a major homebuilder, and as a Marketing Consultant for firms in the brewing, film production, and instrument analysis industries, among others.
"Getting a chance to work with the talented team at Positioning Universal and to help our firm establish a strong identity that highlights our advanced technology in Telematics and AI Camera Solutions is one of the high points of my career," he says.
About Positioning Universal-
Positioning Universal is the leading global provider of customizable mobile IoT devices for equipment, vehicle, and asset monitoring. We offer a comprehensive device ecosystem paired with a robust device management platform to help you remove the costs and challenges of designing, building, and managing hardware solutions, allowing you to focus on your core business and to deliver insights and value to your customers.
