SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Positioning Universal is proud to announce that as it continues to build on its industry-leading technology and AI Camera Solutions, Peter Frankudakis has joined the leadership team as VP of Sales, AI Camera Solutions – North America. In this role, Peter will be responsible for driving sales and increasing market share of the AI Fleet Camera Solution throughout various distribution channels.
Peter brings a wealth of proven and successful sales experience. Over the past 35-years Peter has held sales and market leadership positions with Verizon Wireless, ZTE USA, Novatel, Spireon, and Global Cloud Fleet. For most of his career, Peter has worked with Indirect Distribution Partners where he developed positive and productive relationships while growing sales and market share.
"I look forward to working with the incredible team at Positioning Universal and using my experience and knowledge in the Fleet Management and Telematics industry to contribute to the success of our AI Camera Solutions," says Peter.
About Positioning Universal-
Positioning Universal is the leading global provider of customizable mobile IoT devices for equipment, vehicle and asset monitoring. We offer a comprehensive device ecosystem paired with a robust device management platform to help you remove the costs and challenges of designing, building, and managing hardware solutions, allowing you to focus on your core business and to deliver insights and value to your customers.
