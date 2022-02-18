SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Positioning Universal is happy to announce that as it continues to build on its industry-leading Telematics Technology Services and AI Camera Solutions, Tim Morrison has joined the leadership team as VP of Sales. In this role, Tim will be responsible for understanding our clients' needs and meeting them -- consistently.
Tim brings a wealth of proven and successful sales expertise.
In the last eight years, Tim has worked as Director of Sales & Marketing with NexGen Partner Strategies and as Retail Operations Manager for Mattel Toys.
"I see my role as being a problem solver for my customers, and thanks to our advanced technology and experience in the marketplace I can do just that," he says.
About Positioning Universal-
Positioning Universal is the leading global provider of customizable mobile IoT devices for equipment, vehicle, and asset monitoring. We offer a comprehensive device ecosystem paired with a robust device management platform to help you remove the costs and challenges of designing, building, and managing hardware solutions, allowing you to focus on your core business and to deliver insights and value to your customers.
