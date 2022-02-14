PostcardMania has named longtime employee Jackie Payson Wirsing (pictured) to its new C-level executive role, Chief Experience Officer. Wirsing has been with the firm 12 years, started in 2010 as New Product Manager. Her new role as Chief Experience Officer will focus on further improving client experience and campaign results as part of PostcardMania's continued push to become the nation's top results-driven marketing company for US-based small businesses.