LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Wood Council (AWC) today announced the election of PotlatchDeltic President and CEO Eric Cremers as the Chairman of the AWC Board of Directors for a two-year term, effective January 1, 2022.
Ricky Stanley, President and CEO of TR Miller Mill Company was elected the First Vice Chairman and Sean McLaren, West Fraser's President, Solid Wood, will be the Second Vice Chairman.
Duane Vaagen, President of Vaagen Brothers Lumber Company, was also elected as a new member of the Board.
"Furman Brodie chaired the Board this last year, which was also my first year as President & CEO. Furman provided steady leadership in guiding the development of AWC's next five-year Strategic Plan, helping shape the Association's climate policy and program of activities, and ensuring AWC's future effectiveness in core codes and standards work by supporting a robust staffing plan. I thank Furman for his leadership in driving such important initiatives at a time when we were still hampered by the limitations imposed by COVID," said AWC President & CEO Jackson Morrill. "I also welcome Eric as the incoming Chairman. The next several years will be critical to maximizing opportunities for wood products in an increasingly carbon-conscious built environment. I look forward to working with Eric to solidify the role of wood products as the go-to sustainable and carbon-friendly solution."
The full AWC Board of Directors includes:
- Chairman Eric Cremers, PotlatchDeltic;
- First Vice Chairman Ricky Stanley, TR Miller Mill;
- Second Vice Chairman Sean McLaren, West Fraser; and
- Mike Blosser, LP Building Solutions; Marc Brinkmeyer, Idaho Forest Group; Furman Brodie, Charles Ingram Lumber Co.; George Emmerson, Sierra Pacific; Jack Jorden, Jordan Lumber; Nate Jorgensen, Boise Cascade; Fritz Mason, Georgia Pacific; Kevin McKinley, Canadian Wood Council; Andrew Miller, Stimson Lumber; Grady Mulbery, Roseburg Forest Products: Keith O'Rear, Weyerhaeuser Company; Joe Patton, Westervelt; Fred Stimpson, Canfor Southern Pine; and Duane Vaagen, Vaagen Brothers Lumber Company.
The American Wood Council (AWC) is the voice of North American wood products manufacturing, an industry that provides over 450,000 men and women in the United States with family-wage jobs. AWC represents 86 percent of the structural wood products industry, and members make products that are essential to everyday life from a renewable resource that absorbs and sequesters carbon. Staff experts develop state-of-the-art engineering data, technology, and standards for wood products to assure their safe and efficient design, as well as provide information on wood design, green building, and environmental regulations. AWC also advocates for balanced government policies that affect wood products.
