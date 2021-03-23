RICHLAND, Wash., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poverty Dignified, Inc. soon to be renamed as VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS PINK: PVDG) has acquired Lexian Products, Inc.
Established in 2020, Lexian Products was founded to create a series of UV-C-based devices which operate by optically diffusing energy over a specified area to disable viruses and bacteria in less than a second. In developing the next generation of smaller handheld or mounted devices, branded under the name VIRALUX, the company is making this type of protection more affordable and user-friendly, while reducing the carbon footprint it leaves behind. These products are readily adaptable to different environments and operate at a wavelength that is safe for human interaction, while sanitizing an entire room in the presence of people, unlike what is readily available in today's market.
"We believe that having a device that disables airborne viruses and bacteria is essential," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, Poverty Dignified, Inc. "Our team has researched and studied the real impact of removing these harmful airborne weapons from our environments, whether at work, in school, in an elevator, as well as other places people congregate. It is obvious that the time is now to mitigate the spread of infection through products like VIRALUX."
"Our investment and management team has close to 100 years of experience in optical design, development, and manufacturing" said Ian Alexandre, Founder, Lexian Products, Inc. "Our feasibility study and prototype development, combined with VirExit's resources means that we will get our products into the hands of those who need them the most this year."
"We are thrilled to welcome Lexian Products under the VirExit Technologies umbrella," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, Poverty Dignified, Inc. "By emphasizing how critically important it is to reduce the spread of infection and illness, we can return to a better normal sooner, without creating additional unnecessary risks for our families, friends, co-workers, and others. Our health and technology team vets every product offered in our marketplace. This product meets our stringent safety requirements."
About Poverty Dignified, Inc.
Poverty Dignified, Inc. (PVDG) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. In 2020, PVDG acquired the registered brand, VirExit Technologies, Inc., along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by Patrick Netter. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. PVDG is anticipating a name change to VirExit Technologies, Inc. in the near future. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.
About Lexian Products, Inc.
Lexian Products, Inc. was founded in 2020, by Ian Alexandre, who has over three decades of expertise working in product development and manufacturing. With a Master's in Management and a BSME, Mr. Alexandre understands the product engineering and development process. Kevin Hines, the principal investigator, brings over 30 years of experience to Lexian Products, working with companies like Lockheed Martin, Johnson and Johnson. He has successfully designed many successful products, including the optics of the F-35 for the United States Air Force, and the Apache helicopter. His other development work has been in the fields of medical optics and instrumentation optics. He holds an M.S. in Optical Engineering and a B.S. in Physics. The prototype developer is Neil Narwani, who has over 30 years of experience in design, development, and commercializing prototypes.
