HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2021.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways.  For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contact:       

Michael Metcalf, CFO

Powell Industries, Inc.

713-947-4422

Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman

Alpha IR Group

POWL@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powell-industries-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301347528.html

SOURCE Powell Industries

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.