FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced today that it has successfully installed an LFC-500 biodigester at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru. The LFC-500 biodigester is capable of digesting up to 1500 kg (3300 lb) of food waste per day.
The Maldives is a nation of small islands in the Indian Ocean that is a popular tourist destination spot. Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru is a natural 44-acre wilderness in the secluded Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve. The Resort incorporates 103 thatched bungalows and villas of contemporary Maldivian design, featuring four restaurants and bars as well as in-villa and specialty dining.
"Food waste directly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and the effects are exacerbated on small island resorts," said Faisal Ibrahim, Environment and Sustainability Leader at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru. "The LFC biodigester is a clean, compact solution that allows us to take care of food waste without dumping it in a landfill or the ocean. Upon installation, the biodigester has been running nonstop to dispose of the food waste generated by our restaurants without polluting the environment. We have been able to uphold Four Seasons Resorts Maldives commitment to sustainability and green initiatives by reducing our carbon footprint and our impact on the planet for future generations."
About the LFC Biodigester
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of waste food. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC Biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com.
