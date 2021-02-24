FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced today that it has received additional orders for LFC® biodigesters to the University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL).
Previously, the disposal of food waste at UNL followed a complex path in which the waste was hauled away by custodial staff, loaded onto a truck, and dumped in a landfill where it would produce greenhouse gases.
The University took a major step toward sustainability when its Dining Services installed their first biodigester in November 2019 within the Selleck Dining Center. Impressed by the operation of the LFC biodigester, UNL installed a second one at the Cather Dining Center in June 2020. Combined, the food digesters have diverted over 44,000 kg (98,000 lb) of food waste from landfills and reduced UNL's carbon footprint by 185 tonne of CO2e since installation.
"For our sustainability goals, it just makes sense. We don't have the ability to have a big compost pile anywhere close, and composting involves a lot of labor, so this seems to be the next best thing," said Dave Annis, director of University Dining Services. "The LFC biodigester very clearly fits the need for a campus our size. It greatly cuts the waste, is easy to maintain and train people on, and the digital metrics are very helpful. Once set up and maintained they run themselves. The labor involved is so much less than compost. When I do presentation and digester tours I can share the data since it's all on the cloud."
UNL has this month ordered two further LFC biodigesters for other dining halls. The University plans to obtain an LFC biodigester for each dining facility before expanding to residence halls and other areas.
About the LFC Biodigester
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests waste food. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 20 lb (10 kg) per day to 4000 lb (1800 kg) per day of waste food. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC Biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com.
