SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR's footprint in Missouri is expanding again as the fast-growing solar company is opening a fourth location in the Show-Me State with a new sales office in Springfield.
The company will be hiring up to 50 sales associates in the coming months to work out of its location at 1310 E. Kingsley St. and will primarily serve its residential customers. Springfield joins the company's sales and installation offices in Kansas City and St. Louis and provides greater coverage for the southwest part of the state.
Walk-in interviews for sales consultants are being held on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Central Time.
"Because of the increased demand for our services, we made the decision to add this office, which puts us in a great position to further grow as a company," POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller stated. "This location gives us the flexibility to also serve customers in eastern Kansas, which is already part of our 15-state footprint."
This extension into the company's Missouri footprint is great for customers as they may take advantage of the state's net metering policy. This allows consumers to potentially sell their excess solar energy back to participating utility companies at retail rates. Congress also extended a federal solar tax credit of up to 26 percent on newly installed solar systems through 2022, further increasing the solar's value proposition.
Solar panels can be financed (in some cases, for roughly the same cost as your electric bill), and once the financing ends, so does your payment for solar, allowing customers to "own their power."
Those interested in joining the Springfield-area POWERHOME SOLAR team can apply for jobs at: http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or they can send an email to careers@powerhome.com.
About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 2,100 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is ranked No. 520 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the fourth time in five years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
