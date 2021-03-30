HOUSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the fastest-growing American companies specializing in solar energy and energy efficiency services, is now serving homeowners and businesses in Texas, the Lone Star State, making it the 15th state in the company's footprint.
POWERHOME SOLAR plans to hire up to 100 employees in the coming months to support the opening of sales and installation offices in the Houston and The Woodlands area. The new sales office will be located at 2202 Timberloch Place, Ste. 125 in The Woodlands, and the installation office is coming to a yet-to-be-determined Houston-area location.
Texas residents recently suffered widespread power outages stemming from unusual freezing temperatures, and solar panels will give those in the Houston area a welcomed option to own that electricity. Solar panels can be financed (in some cases, for roughly the same cost as a monthly electric bill), and once the financing ends, so does the payment for solar.
"In light of Texas' recent power outages, we're especially excited to offer residents a supplement to grid energy," said POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller. "Solar is an investment in the future. Homeowners and business owners deserve to own their power. Expanding into Houston means offering consumers a way to potentially cut costs on their electric bill, as well as reducing their carbon footprint through a renewable energy source."
Not only can investing in solar energy potentially increase residential property value, but current tax credits also reinforce that solar energy is a sound decision. Congress recently extended a federal solar tax credit of up to 26 percent on newly installed solar systems through 2021 and 2022.
Those interested in joining the Houston-area POWERHOME SOLAR team can apply for jobs at: http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or they can send an email to careers@powerhome.com.
About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,700 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Roger Kuznia, POWERHOME SOLAR, 704-622-6038, rkuznia@powerhome.com
Cindy Metzler, Omm Media, 561-271-1389, cindy@cindymetzler.com
