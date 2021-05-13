CINCINNATI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the fastest-growing American companies specializing in solar energy and energy efficiency services, is expanding its presence in Ohio by adding an installation office in Cincinnati that will provide homeowners and businesses in southwestern Ohio and the eastern half of Kentucky with a supplement to grid energy.
POWERHOME SOLAR plans to hire up to 50 employees in the coming months to fill warehouse and installation positions based at the new office located at 1330 Kemper Meadow Drive. No prior experience for installers is necessary, as the company offers on-the-job training.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Ohio residents spend on average $108 per month on electricity for their homes. Homeowners can potentially reduce this cost by minimizing their grid energy usage with POWERHOME SOLAR's American-made solar panels.
"We like the flexibility that adding an office in Cincinnati gives us," said POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller. "Not only will we serve Ohioans, but the geography is such that we can also service customers in eastern Indiana and Kentucky too. It's a great place for our growth."
The cost to install solar has decreased significantly in the past decade, with the catalysts being lower equipment costs and various government tax incentives. Congress recently renewed a federal solar tax credit of 26 percent on newly-installed solar systems through 2021 and 2022. Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana also support net metering, which allows consumers to potentially sell their excess energy back to participating utility companies at retail rates.
Those interested in joining POWERHOME SOLAR's team in Cincinnati also can visit http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs or send an email to careers@powerhome.com.
About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,800 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
