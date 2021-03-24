MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Virginia homeowners and businesses soon will have an additional option when it comes to their source of electricity, as POWERHOME SOLAR is announcing its expansion into the Mountain State. West Virginia becomes the fourth new state for POWERHOME SOLAR in 2021, and it is in 14 states overall.
Customers in West Virginia will be served by the company's offices in the adjoining states of Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. POWERHOME SOLAR will be hiring 10-20 additional installation crew members in each neighboring state to keep up with demand. The company also is actively hiring 15-20 new sales associates.
A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, predicts that solar installer is projected to be the third fastest-growing occupation in the United States through 2029. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the equivalent of one in eight American homes are projected to have solar panels installed by 2030.
West Virginia residents have the 16th-highest average electric bill in the U.S., per 2019 figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, giving consumers in the state good reason to consider adding solar. Solar panels can be financed (in some cases, for roughly the same cost as your electric bill), and unlike a reoccurring utility bill, once the financing ends, so does the payment for solar.
"This is an exciting time to offer West Virginians an alternative to grid energy," said POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller. "We are at a time and place when homeowners and business owners want to own their power. Expanding into West Virginia means offering consumers a way to potentially cut costs on their electric bill, as well as reducing their carbon footprint through renewable energy."
Not only can investing in solar energy potentially increase residential property value, current tax credits reinforce that solar energy is a sound decision. Congress recently extended a federal solar tax credit of up to 26 percent on newly-installed solar systems through 2021 and 2022.
Those interested in joining the West Virginia POWERHOME SOLAR team can apply for jobs at: http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or they can send an email to careers@powerhome.com.
About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,700 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 14 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
