DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When CorVive opened its doors a mere three years ago the founders, Candice and Jeremy Fouts were methodical about the type of individuals they wanted to be part of the company. They dreamed of individuals that would be motivated by acts of service, filled with integrity and fueled with love from the core; true utopia of direct sales. Coming out of retirement for the Fouts was not an easy decision, but it was a calling they couldn't ignore.
Fast forward three years later and the company is living its dream of attracting people who are filled with integrity and want to build a business with values that put people first. The products are top tier and so are the people involved. One of those amazing couples is Coley and Michal Barner. They were well aware of the power that word-of-mouth marketing contained, but were hesitant to join just any run-of-the-mill network marketing company where everyone was concerned with earning the next Rolex, as they too knew there was more to life than empty materialism. Having crossed paths with Candice and Jeremy Fouts in the past, the Barners promised themselves if the Fouts ever started something they would be the first in line…and that they were.
Through the power of CorVive's core message; love, serve and care, the Barners took off like a rocket and haven't looked back. Each rank advancement led to the next, until eventually they were at the top. You will rarely hear the Barners speak of this major accomplishment because of their truly humble approach to life, but CorVive couldn't be more proud of this young dynamic duo. "It is because of incredible people like the Barners that CorVive even began, we knew if we built it right we would attract the right people, and so it has been," mentioned CorVive Founder Jeremy Fouts, "and they are just the tip of the iceberg, they have thousands of people in their organization that live with the same core integrity and values."
Coley and Michal look at achieving Cor200 as just the beginning. They are always contemplating the future and how many more families they can help live a better life through enhanced health and a balanced lifestyle. For the Barners they are just getting started; they plan to help as many people as possible cross that Cor200 line and change their lives for the better forever.
About CorVive™
CorVive has partnered with some of the most prestigious formulators in the market place to ensure well-formulated products that distinguish CorVive from other supplement companies.
Media Contact:
SOURCE CorVive