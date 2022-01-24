CROWLEY, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerhouse, a national commercial infrastructure management services provider, today announced the promotion of Eric Brownlee to Chief Customer Officer of Powerhouse Exterior Services, powered by Dentco. Brownlee is an industry veteran with years of experience leading customer focused teams. As Chief Customer Officer, his focus will be on educating, coaching, and mentoring a talented team of Exterior Service Management professionals that are known for creating clients into raving fans.
"As we have grown into the fourth largest exterior services management company in the country, our focus on exceeding our clients' expectations is a must," said Robert Blake-Ward, Principal, Powerhouse. "Eric has built strong customer-focused teams and we are excited to recognize Eric's talent and skills with this new role."
Prior to this role, Brownlee was the Senior Director of Powerhouse Exterior Services, powered by Dentco with responsibility for expanding and cross selling the company's business unit focused on external grounds upgrade and maintenance functions. This included oversight of field resources, related operations, opportunity identification and staff empowerment.
"I am excited to take on this new role," said Brownlee. "I am focused on enabling my team to give our clients the confidence that their sites are well-cared for all year long with complete exterior services and maintenance. I want our clients to be raving fans of Powerhouse and my team and I are focused on enhancing our relationships with them."
Brownlee holds two degrees from Ohio State University: an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Business Management and an AAS in Landscape Construction. He is a certified arborist through the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and the Snow and Ice Management Association (SIMA). He is also a longstanding active member of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).
About Powerhouse
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Crowley, TX, Powerhouse (http://www.powerhousenow.com) is one of the largest national providers of facility maintenance, exterior services management, and multi-site enhancement services. Executing services at more than 136,000 locations annually across all 50 states, the company supports top brands in Retail, Banking and Finance, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Hospitality, Multifamily Dwellings, and Senior Living Facilities with an unwavering commitment to and investment in its people, process, and technology. Powerhouse implements today what will move people through the experiences of tomorrow.
Follow us:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/powerhousenow/
Twitter: @PowerhouseNow
Media Contact
Claudine Cornelis, Crimson Communicates, 845.424.6342, claudine@crimsoncommunicates.com
SOURCE Powerhouse