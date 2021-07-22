ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, announced it promoted 23% of its full-time team and increased its headcount 30% in the first half of the year. The addition of new brands, combined with growing scopes among existing clients, fueled the agency's team to grow quickly post-pandemic.
To continue guiding client success and portfolio growth, Blair Ruth Riley was promoted to serve as the agency's first cloud practice group vice president. Brought on to lead the agency's cloud team in 2019, Riley has worked closely to advise ARPR's clients and their account teams, providing strategy, guidance and meaningful results for the past two years. Her leadership has propelled the practice group's success and revenue growth nearly 10% year-over-year.
New Faces and Titles
The agency's new hires are communications professionals stemming from various backgrounds and technical experience – from SEO experts to messaging and content marketing strategists. Army of Awesome hires include:
- Jason Axelrod, Senior Content Writer – Jason brings more than six years of journalistic experience to ARPR and its clients. His expertise is rooted in technology writing and his articles and visual media have been published in USA Today, The Seattle Times, The Arizona Republic and more.
- Amelia Wright, Senior Account Manager, FinTech – Amelia has contracted for ARPR since 2012 and was recently brought on full-time to serve ARPR's rapidly growing FinTech client roster.
- Leah Cotton, Senior Account Manager, FinTech – Leah has extensive experience securing top-tier national media placements for clients in publications such as Forbes and Business Insider as well as trade publications such as American Banker and PYMNTS.com.
Additional new team members include Taylor Hixson, account manager; Colleen McNally, account manager; Savannah Chamblee, digital marketing manager; and Taylor Callis, account coordinator.
"As talent wars wage on across industries in 2021, we're incredibly proud of the innovative clients, culture and strategic approach that has helped us attract the caliber of employees that now make up the Army of Awesome," said Blair Broussard, the agency's chief operations and people officer.
Further the agency celebrated a series of junior-team promotions in the first half of 2021. Taylor Spung was promoted to senior marketing and business development manager, gaining greater oversight of ARPR's growing marketing priorities. Jhaunae Cephas was promoted to account manager, where she will assume greater responsibility leading some of the agency's most innovative cloud client accounts under Riley's purview.
Additionally, Michelle Rand was promoted to account coordinator and Nardos Yosef was promoted to junior account coordinator.
"It's been amazing to watch our employees, their respective and unique talents, and skill sets grow rapidly alongside both our client roster and revenue. The team's collective passion and energy are the secret sauce to our award-winning culture and work," said Broussard.
To see available career opportunities at ARPR, visit https://arpr.com/careers.
