NORFOLK, Va., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today announced the opening of a new office and call center in Brisbane, Australia.  The new site will have the ability to employ approximately 45 employees and the Company believes it will reach full capacity in the coming years.

"We are excited to expand our footprint by opening a new office and call center in Brisbane.  The Australian market is going through a period of change, much of which, we believe, is being driven by the regulatory market.  Stronger regulatory environments present an opportunity for PRA given our founding philosophy of doing things the right way, for the right reason and for the long term.  We focus on treating our customers with professionalism, respect, and flexibility.  We believe this positions us well in Australia's evolving market," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive office of PRA Group, Inc. 

