NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The Company reported net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $34.5 million in the third quarter, compared with $42.5 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $0.76 versus $0.92 in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $148.9 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared with $119.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the same period in 2020. 

 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total portfolio purchases of $391.9 million, an increase of $172.3 million, or 78%, from the second quarter of 2021.
    • Purchases in Europe were $219.6 million, bringing the year to date total to $386.3 million, a record for the first nine months of the year.
    • Purchases in Americas and Australia were $172.3 million, reflecting strong geographic diversity with substantial deployment in South America.
  • Estimated remaining collections (ERC) of $6.1 billion, an increase of $91 million from the second quarter of 2021.  
  • Total cash collections were $488.4 million.
  • Total revenues were $263.7 million.
  • Cash efficiency ratio1 of 62.4%.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.76.
  • Common stock repurchases of $74 million, or 1.8 million shares, at an average price of $41.10.
  • Debt to Adjusted EBITDA2 for the last 12 months was 1.81x.
  • $1.4 billion available for portfolio purchases.

"We deployed almost $400 million in the third quarter, making it one of our largest portfolio purchasing quarters. In Europe, we invested $220 million, where we have seen a very healthy pipeline of deals coming to market and we also secured a large multi-year forward flow agreement. We invested $172 million in the Americas and Australia, highlighted by sizeable portfolio spot purchases in South America, which further demonstrates the benefits of our geographic diversification," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We also made excellent progress in returning capital to shareholders through the $150 million share repurchase program launched during the third quarter, repurchasing $74 million of our common stock at an average price of $41.10.  Our leverage ratios remain well below our target range, despite the strong portfolio purchasing quarter and the utilization of nearly half of our initial share repurchase authorization.  On November 1, we announced an $80 million increase to our share repurchase program, raising the total authorization to $230 million." 

1.

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts.

2.

A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

  • The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:






















Cash Collection Source



2021



2020

($ in thousands)



Q3



Q2



Q1



Q4



Q3

Americas and Australia Core



$

276,691





$

324,845





$

347,638





$

286,524





$

336,322



Americas Insolvency



37,464





37,768





35,253





36,048





37,344



Europe Core



151,625





157,637





149,486





141,471





131,702



Europe Insolvency



22,574





23,579





23,510





17,830





13,971



Total Cash Collections



$

488,354





$

543,829





$

555,887





$

481,873





$

519,339





































































Cash Collection Source -





















Constant Currency Adjusted



2021















2020

($ in thousands)



Q3















Q3

Americas and Australia Core



$

276,691

















$

337,483



Americas Insolvency



37,464

















37,373



Europe Core



151,625

















136,747



Europe Insolvency



22,574

















14,810



Total Cash Collections



$

488,354

















$

526,413



  • Cash collections in the quarter decreased $31.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2020.  The decrease was primarily due to a return to more normal seasonal trends in the U.S., as well as the lower volume of accounts in the U.S. legal channel during 2021.  These decreases were partially offset by a 20% increase in Europe cash collections driven by significant levels of portfolio purchases in the last few years.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, cash collections increased $64.2 million compared to the same period last year. 
  • Total portfolio revenue in the quarter was $256.7 million compared to $265.7 million during the third quarter of 2020.  The Company has consistently assumed that the majority of the current quarter overperformance was acceleration of future collections and made adjustments in some geographies to increase near term expected collections, bringing them in line with recent performance and trends in collections, with corresponding reductions later in the forecast period. 

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in the quarter increased $6.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2020.  The increase was primarily driven by:
    • an increase in compensation and employee services primarily due to changes in benefits and performance based accruals and an increase in the number of employees in Europe;
    • an increase in outside fees and services primarily due to higher legal expenses; and
    • an increase in other operating expenses primarily driven by ongoing efforts to enhance our digital and data.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, operating expenses increased $15.2 million compared to the same period last year. 
  • Interest expense, net decreased $4.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower average borrowings this year and a change in accounting for convertible notes.
  • The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 20.8%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

  • The Company purchased $391.9 million in finance receivables in the third quarter of 2021.    
  • At the end of the third quarter, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments of up to $873.7 million with $323.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $550.6 million in Europe.   






















Portfolio Purchase Source



2021



2020

($ in thousands)



Q3



Q2



Q1



Q4



Q3

Americas and Australia Core



$

162,451





$

98,901





$

88,912





$

67,460





$

84,139



Americas Insolvency



9,878





14,642





9,486





12,504





14,328



Europe Core



212,194





106,134





44,095





137,647





74,930



Europe Insolvency



7,424









16,468





72,171





4,203



Total Portfolio Acquisitions



$

391,947





$

219,677





$

158,961





$

289,782





$

177,600

























Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results with institutional investors and stock analysts.  To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call.  To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 8, 2022, or  call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 10160856 until November 15, 2021.        

The Company is also announcing that it currently plans to report fourth quarter 2021 results after market close on February 28, 2022.                                                                         

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc.  Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:















Portfolio income

$

212,905





$

240,250





$

663,714





$

750,556



Changes in expected recoveries

43,820





25,403





157,504





32,388



Total portfolio revenue

256,725





265,653





821,218





782,944



Fee income

6,209





1,978





10,843





6,826



Other revenue

764





233





6,735





1,788



Total revenues

263,698





267,864





838,796





791,558



Operating expenses:















Compensation and employee services

74,584





71,974





228,200





217,617



Legal collection fees

10,993





13,661





36,208





41,975



Legal collection costs

21,450





26,043





61,231





79,997



Agency fees

15,646





14,900





47,145





38,619



Outside fees and services

29,434





22,719





71,167





60,796



Communication

9,782





9,379





33,039





31,702



Rent and occupancy

4,571





4,460





13,694





13,415



Depreciation and amortization

3,724





4,301





11,520





12,494



Other operating expenses

15,935





11,761





44,045





34,457



Total operating expenses

186,119





179,198





546,249





531,072



   Income from operations

77,579





88,666





292,547





260,486



Other income and (expense):















Interest expense, net

(29,599)





(33,692)





(91,987)





(106,319)



Foreign exchange gain

1,232





61





127





3,027



Other

85





291





294





(1,367)



Income before income taxes

49,297





55,326





200,981





155,827



Income tax expense

12,627





7,497





41,870





24,734



Net income

36,670





47,829





159,111





131,093



Adjustment for net income attributable

to noncontrolling interests

2,190





5,337





10,229





11,552



Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$

34,480





$

42,492





$

148,882





$

119,541



Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:















Basic

$

0.76





$

0.93





$

3.27





$

2.63



Diluted

$

0.76





$

0.92





$

3.24





$

2.60



Weighted average number of shares outstanding:















Basic

45,305





45,579





45,594





45,526



Diluted

45,656





46,140





45,920





45,971



 

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)





(unaudited)







September 30, 2021



December 31,

2020

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,545





$

108,613



Restricted cash

4,752





12,434



Investments

85,171





55,759



Finance receivables, net

3,449,939





3,514,788



Other receivables, net

7,065





13,194



Income taxes receivable

21,863





21,928



Deferred tax assets, net

77,213





83,205



Right-of-use assets

51,998





52,951



Property and equipment, net

53,767





58,356



Goodwill

482,479





492,989



Other assets

41,168





38,844



Total assets

$

4,331,960





$

4,453,061



Liabilities and Equity







Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

5,379





$

5,294



Accrued expenses

100,342





97,320



Income taxes payable

20,719





29,692



Deferred tax liabilities, net

32,604





40,867



Lease liabilities

56,409





57,348



Interest-bearing deposits

132,612





132,739



Borrowings

2,520,903





2,661,289



Other liabilities

34,342





54,986



Total liabilities

2,903,310





3,079,535



Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued

and outstanding







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 44,040 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 100,000 shares authorized,

45,585 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020

440





456



Additional paid-in capital





75,282



Retained earnings

1,654,544





1,511,970



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(264,781)





(245,791)



Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,390,203





1,341,917



Noncontrolling interest

38,447





31,609



Total equity

1,428,650





1,373,526



Total liabilities and equity

$

4,331,960





$

4,453,061



 

Select Expenses (Income)

Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



Three Months Ended



September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019



















Noncash interest

expense - amortization

of debt discount







1,959



2,388



3,247



3,217



3,157



Noncash interest

expense - amortization

of debt issuance costs

2,406



2,391



2,256



2,393



2,476



2,743



2,640



2,649



Change in fair value of

derivatives

2,982



2,911



3,102



3,875



3,701



3,284



2,039



1,247



Amortization of

intangibles

104



105



181



1,792



360



351



349



407



Stock-based

compensation expense

4,317



4,040



4,113



5,370



3,097



3,063



2,857



2,809



 

Purchase Price Multiples

as of September 30, 2021

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (1)(2)

Total Estimated

Collections (3)

Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4)

Current Purchase

Price Multiple

Original Purchase

Price Multiple (5)

Americas and Australia Core











1996-2010

$

1,078,219



$

3,400,695



$

20,886



315%

240%

2011

209,602



719,844



12,296



343%

245%

2012

254,076



652,359



13,851



257%

226%

2013

390,826



894,134



21,565



229%

211%

2014

404,117



859,487



34,155



213%

204%

2015

443,114



908,490



84,319



205%

205%

2016

455,767



1,112,953



174,608



244%

201%

2017

532,851



1,214,479



263,966



228%

193%

2018

653,975



1,396,690



350,509



214%

202%

2019

581,476



1,249,471



487,764



215%

206%

2020

435,668



931,651



572,004



214%

213%

2021

347,641



672,752



624,805



194%

194%

Subtotal

5,787,332



14,013,005



2,660,728







Americas Insolvency









1996-2010

606,395



1,382,652



604



228%

180%

2011

180,432



370,146



370



205%

155%

2012

251,395



392,933



94



156%

136%

2013

227,834



355,191



453



156%

133%

2014

148,420



219,081



1,760



148%

124%

2015

63,170



87,229



418



138%

125%

2016

91,442



117,105



2,878



128%

123%

2017

275,257



350,845



30,193



127%

125%

2018

97,879



131,527



42,766



134%

127%

2019

123,077



159,298



86,020



129%

128%

2020

62,130



85,128



67,104



137%

136%

2021

34,003



47,105



45,525



139%

139%

Subtotal

2,161,434



3,698,240



278,185







Total Americas and Australia

7,948,766



17,711,245



2,938,913







Europe Core











2012

20,409



42,267





207%

187%

2013

20,334



26,084





128%

119%

2014

773,811



2,240,031



502,932



289%

208%

2015

411,340



723,559



218,870



176%

160%

2016

333,090



561,613



256,468



169%

167%

2017

252,174



353,381



162,591



140%

144%

2018

341,775



527,899



304,855



154%

148%

2019

518,610



775,332



515,554



150%

152%

2020

324,119



554,041



433,847



171%

172%

2021

353,539



599,818



577,137



170%

170%

Subtotal

3,349,201



6,404,025



2,972,254







Europe Insolvency









2014

10,876



18,297



46



168%

129%

2015

18,973



29,009



1,157



153%

139%

2016

39,338



56,850



5,593



145%

130%

2017

39,235



49,180



12,650



125%

128%

2018

44,908



51,977



25,606



116%

123%

2019

77,218



102,011



58,984



132%

130%

2020

105,440



135,893



102,428



129%

129%

2021

23,485



29,676



27,003



126%

126%

Subtotal

359,473



472,893



233,467







Total Europe

3,708,674



6,876,918



3,205,721







Total PRA Group

$

11,657,440



$

24,588,163



$

6,144,634











(1)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

For our non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio  was purchased.  In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(3)

For our non-U.S. amounts, TEC is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(4)

For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC is presented at the September 30, 2021 exchange rate.

(5)

The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

 

Portfolio Financial Information

Year-to-date as of September 30, 2021

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Cash

Collections (1)

Portfolio Income (1)

Change in Expected

Recoveries (1)

Total Portfolio

Revenue (1)

Net Finance

Receivables as of

September 30, 2021 (2)

Americas and Australia Core











1996-2010

$

10,168



$

6,227



$

2,465



$

8,692



$

4,657



2011

6,086



3,717



1,223



4,940



1,995



2012

7,061



3,290



1,387



4,677



4,375



2013

12,948



6,289



(1,772)



4,517



7,857



2014

17,717



8,350



(3,773)



4,577



12,105



2015

28,449



15,707



(9,526)



6,181



33,589



2016

60,990



32,106



(115)



31,991



63,980



2017

105,643



48,701



10,228



58,929



118,667



2018

193,699



66,584



31,149



97,733



189,064



2019

232,297



92,750



26,418



119,168



265,681



2020

226,068



97,175



52,411



149,586



322,912



2021

48,048



33,002



(183)



32,819



331,622



Subtotal

949,174



413,898



109,912



523,810



1,356,504



Americas Insolvency











1996-2010

471



501



(15)



486





2011

162



196



(33)



163





2012

489



161



340



501





2013

647



379



268



647





2014

881



856



(32)



824



156



2015

1,046



471



(85)



386



238



2016

6,543



1,137



230



1,367



2,247



2017

34,514



6,501



2,351



8,852



26,108



2018

24,111



4,768



1,079



5,847



37,385



2019

28,538



6,855



(1,017)



5,838



74,558



2020

11,501



5,533



903



6,436



52,559



2021

1,582



1,448



229



1,677



33,916



Subtotal

110,485



28,806



4,218



33,024



227,167



Total Americas and Australia

1,059,659



442,704



114,130



556,834



1,583,671



Europe Core











2012

901





901



901





2013

532





533



533





2014

113,726



73,152



21,097



94,249



142,909



2015

39,404



20,653



(8,937)



11,716



112,919



2016

35,457



18,422



(1,387)



17,035



149,054



2017

27,247



9,083



(2,960)



6,123



111,143



2018

53,130



18,174



5,817



23,991



201,056



2019

93,839



28,871



9,890



38,761



347,599



2020

71,264



27,566



10,664



38,230



263,916



2021

23,248



8,152



3,645



11,797



342,204



Subtotal

458,748



204,073



39,263



243,336



1,670,800



Europe Insolvency











2014

242



97



76



173



21



2015

1,342



544



43



587



853



2016

4,783



1,388



226



1,614



4,301



2017

7,236



1,056



249



1,305



11,426



2018

8,846



1,750



(748)



1,002



22,699



2019

18,390



4,353



1,070



5,423



49,581



2020

26,073



6,845



2,045



8,890



84,688



2021

2,751



904



1,150



2,054



21,899



Subtotal

69,663



16,937



4,111



21,048



195,468



Total Europe

528,411



221,010



43,374



264,384



1,866,268



Total PRA Group

$

1,588,070



$

663,714



$

157,504



$

821,218



$

3,449,939







(1)

For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(2)

For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the September 30, 2021 exchange rate.

 

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of September 30, 2021 

Amounts in millions





Cash Collections

Purchase

Period

Purchase

Price (2)(3)

1996-

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Total

Americas and Australia Core



























1996-2010

$

1,078.2



$

1,990.5



$

367.1



$

311.5



$

228.4



$

157.7



$

109.3



$

70.2



$

46.0



$

34.4



$

28.4



$

18.8



$

10.2



$

3,372.5



2011

209.6





62.0



174.5



152.9



108.5



73.8



48.7



32.0



21.6



16.6



10.9



6.1



707.6



2012

254.1







56.9



173.6



146.2



97.3



60.0



40.0



27.8



17.9



11.8



7.1



638.6



2013

390.8









101.6



247.8



194.0



120.8



78.9



56.4



36.9



23.2



12.9



872.5



2014

404.1











92.7



253.4



170.3



114.2



82.2



55.3



31.9



17.7



817.7



2015

443.1













117.0



228.4



185.9



126.6



83.6



57.2



28.4



827.1



2016

455.8















138.7



256.5



194.6



140.6



105.9



61.0



897.3



2017

532.9

















107.3



278.7



256.5



192.5



105.6



940.6



2018

654.0



















122.7



361.9



337.7



193.7



1016.0



2019

581.5



















143.8



349.0



232.3



725.1



2020

435.7























133.0



226.1



359.1



2021

347.6

























48.1



48.1



Subtotal

5,787.4



1,990.5



429.1



542.9



656.5



752.9



844.8



837.1



860.8



945.0



1,141.5



1,271.9



949.2



11,222.2



Americas Insolvency



























1996-2010

606.4



390.9



261.2



270.4



231.0



158.9



51.2



8.6



4.6



2.5



1.4



0.8



0.5



1,382.0



2011

180.4





15.2



66.4



82.8



85.8



76.9



36.0



3.7



1.6



0.7



0.5



0.2



369.8



2012

251.4







17.4



103.6



94.1



80.1



60.7



29.3



4.3



1.9



0.9



0.5



392.8



2013

227.8









52.5



82.6



81.7



63.4



47.8



21.9



2.9



1.3



0.6



354.7



2014

148.4











37.0



50.9



44.3



37.4



28.8



15.8



2.2



0.9



217.3



2015

63.2













3.4



17.9



20.1



19.8



16.7



7.9



1.0



86.8



2016

91.4















18.9



30.4



25.0



19.9



14.4



6.5



115.1



2017

275.3

















49.1



97.3



80.9



58.8



34.5



320.6



2018

97.9



















6.7



27.4



30.5



24.1



88.7



2019

123.1





















13.3



31.4



28.5



73.2



2020

62.1























6.6



11.5



18.1



2021

34.0

























1.7



1.7



Subtotal

2,161.4



390.9



276.4



354.2



469.9



458.4



344.2



249.8



222.4



207.9



180.9



155.3



110.5



3,420.8



Total Americas and Australia

7,948.8



2,381.4



705.5



897.1



1,126.4



1,211.3



1,189.0



1,086.9



1,083.2



1,152.9



1,322.4



1,427.2



1,059.7



14,643.0



Europe Core



























2012

20.4







11.6



9.0



5.6



3.2



2.2



2.0



2.0



1.5



1.2



0.9



39.2



2013

20.3









7.1



8.5



2.3



1.3



1.2



1.3



0.9



0.7



0.5



23.8



2014

773.8











153.2



292.0



246.4



220.8



206.3



172.9



149.8



113.7



1,555.1



2015

411.3













45.8



100.3



86.2



80.9



66.1



54.3



39.4



473.0



2016

333.1















40.4



78.9



72.6



58.0



48.3



35.5



333.7



2017

252.2

















17.9



56.0



44.1



36.1



27.2



181.3



2018

341.8



















24.3



88.7



71.2



53.1



237.3



2019

518.6





















47.9



125.7



93.8



267.4



2020

324.1























32.4



71.3



103.7



2021

353.6

























23.3



23.3



Subtotal

3,349.2







11.6



16.1



167.3



343.3



390.6



407.0



443.4



480.1



519.7



458.7



3,237.8



Europe Insolvency

























2014

10.9













4.3



3.9



3.2



2.6



1.5



0.8



0.2



16.5



2015

19.0













3.0



4.4



5.0



4.8



3.9



2.9



1.3



25.3



2016

39.3















6.2



12.7



12.9



10.7



7.9



4.8



55.2



2017

39.2

















1.2



7.9



9.2



9.8



7.2



35.3



2018

44.9



















0.6



8.4



10.3



8.8



28.1



2019

77.2





















5.1



21.1



18.4



44.6



2020

105.4























6.1



26.1



32.2



2021

23.5

























2.8



2.8



Subtotal

359.4













7.3



14.5



22.1



28.8



38.8



58.9



69.6



240.0



Total Europe

3,708.6







11.6



16.1



167.3



350.6



405.1



429.1



472.2



518.9



578.6



528.3



3,477.8



Total PRA Group

$

11,657.4



$

2,381.4



$

705.5



$

908.7



$

1,142.5



$

1,378.6



$

1,539.6



$

1,492.0



$

1,512.3



$

1,625.1



$

1,841.3



$

2,005.8



$

1,588.0



$

18,120.8







(1)

For our non-U.S. amounts, cash collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.

(2)

Includes the finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)

For our non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased.  In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including  Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals.  Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures











LTM

For the Year Ended

Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$

179



$

149



Adjustments:













Income tax expense

58



41



Foreign exchange losses/(gains)

1



(2)



Interest expense, net

127



142



Other expense

(1)



1



Depreciation and amortization

17



18



Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

17



18



Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries

993



968



Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,392



$

1,337



Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA.  The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of September 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (amounts in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



LTM

For the Year Ended



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Borrowings

$

2,521



$

2,661



LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1,392



1,337



Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.81



1.99



Investor Contact:

Pete Graham

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(757) 431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 431-3398

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pra-group-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301418783.html

