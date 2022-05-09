Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

– Fast Track designation received for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T®, an important milestone for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, a rapidly progressing disease with limited treatment options

 – Phase 1b expansion arm initiated for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® at Dose Level 3 with lymphodepletion 

– Dosing initiated in patients at Dose Level 3 via intravenous infusion with lymphodepletion in the PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T® Phase 1 study 

– Phase 2 study initiated for PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse Immunotherapy as an adjuvant treatment in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments totaled $142.1 million as of March 31, 2022

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced first quarter 2022 financial results and business updates.

"Precigen's portfolio has been prioritized based on the positive preliminary data we have seen for key programs and we are exploring potential rapid paths to licensure with the FDA for programs with compelling data in diseases that have a high unmet medical need. The FDA Fast Track designation recently received for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T will help facilitate development and expedite the review process and is an important milestone for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "As a result of these advancements, we look forward to hosting a call to provide pipeline updates in the coming months."

"We remain focused on enhancing our financial position, expanding our financial flexibility, and extending our cash runway to help Precigen achieve our near-term objectives," said Harry Thomasian Jr., CFO of Precigen. "As the year progresses, we intend to expound on these initiatives."

Key Business Highlights

  • PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) 
    • In April 2022, Precigen announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) AML. Fast Track designation facilitates development and expedites the review process for drugs that address serious conditions and high unmet medical needs, such as r/r AML.
    • Enrollment and dosing were completed in the dose escalation phase of the Phase 1 PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T clinical trial for both the lymphodepletion and non-lymphodepletion cohorts.
    • The Phase 1b expansion arm was initiated and the first patient was dosed at Dose Level 3 with lymphodepletion. The Company plans to incorporate repeat dosing in 2022.
  • PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T® in Ovarian Cancer
    • Enrollment and dosing was completed in the dose escalation phase of both the intraperitoneal (IP) and intravenous (IV) arms of the Phase 1 clinical trial.
    • Dosing was initiated in patients at Dose Level 3 with lymphodepletion prior to IV administration of PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T.
    • The Company plans to initiate a Phase 1b expansion arm and incorporate repeat dosing in 2022.
  • Next Generation UltraCAR-T® Platform
  • PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse Immunotherapy in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)
    • Enrollment was completed in the dose escalation and expansion cohorts of the Phase 1 study.
    • The first patient was dosed in the Phase 2 study of PRGN-2012 in adult patients with RRP (clinical trial identifier: NCT04724980).
    • The Company plans to seek FDA guidance on a rapid regulatory strategy for licensure given the high unmet medical need for this patient population.
  • PRGN 2009 AdenoVerse Immunotherapy in Human Papillomavirus (HPV)-associated Cancers
    • Enrollment in the Phase 1 monotherapy arm was completed in patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV-associated cancers (clinical trial identifier: NCT04432597).
    • Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 1 combination arm in patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV-associated cancers. The Company expects to complete enrollment in the Phase 1 combination arm in the second quarter of 2022.
    • Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 2 monotherapy arm in newly diagnosed oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) patients.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net cash used in operating activities of $18.7 million in 2022 compared to $16.4 million in 2021. This increase was primarily due to the acceleration of the Company's pipeline programs;
  • Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments totaled $142.1 million as of March 31, 2022; and
  • Total revenues of $32.0 million in 2022 compared to $24.5 million in 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues increased $7.5 million, or 31%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Product and service revenues generated by Trans Ova and Exemplar increased $7.6 million primarily due to higher customer demand for animals and services as a result of stronger beef and dairy industries in the current year as well as an increase in services performed at Exemplar, offset by a $0.1 million reduction in collaboration and license revenue from the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Gross margin on products and services improved as a result of the increased revenues, a change in pricing structure for certain customers, and operational efficiencies that have been gained through improved inventory management offset by increased costs for supplies, drugs, and personnel costs.

Research and development expenses increased $2.2 million, or 21%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Contract research organization costs and lab supplies increased $1.6 million with the advancement of the Company's clinical and preclinical programs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased $0.9 million, or 5%, over the three months ended March 31, 2021. Professional fees increased $1.6 million, primarily due to increased legal fees associated with certain litigation matters. This increase was partially offset with a decrease in salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs of $1.3 million primarily due to reduced stock compensation in 2022 and reduced head count.

Loss from continuing operations was $19.3 million, or $(0.10) per basic share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $21.8 million, or $(0.11) per basic share, in 2021.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Trademarks

Precigen, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the timeline for the Company's clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(Amounts in thousands)



March 31, 2022





December 31, 2021

Assets















Current assets















     Cash and cash equivalents



$

40,321





$

42,920

     Short-term investments





71,821







72,240

     Receivables















          Trade, net





24,308







20,832

          Related parties, net





15







73

          Other





543







566

     Inventory





12,730







13,261

     Prepaid expenses and other





5,199







6,736

          Total current assets





154,937







156,628

Long-term investments





29,914







48,562

Property, plant and equipment, net





33,583







34,315

Intangible assets, net





51,427







54,115

Goodwill





53,613







54,148

Right-of-use assets





10,963







10,900

Other assets





1,131







1,188

          Total assets



$

335,568





$

359,856









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities















     Accounts payable



$

4,415





$

5,405

     Accrued compensation and benefits





6,052







11,223

     Other accrued liabilities





10,494







11,595

     Deferred revenue





2,669







4,442

     Current portion of long-term debt





355







402

     Current portion of lease liabilities





1,590







1,551

     Related party payables





26







27

          Total current liabilities





25,601







34,645

Long-term debt, net of current portion





201,112







182,749

Deferred revenue, net of current portion





23,023







23,023

Lease liabilities, net of current portion





9,508







9,502

Deferred tax liabilities





2,438







2,539

Other long-term liabilities





50







50

          Total liabilities





261,732







252,508

Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity















     Common stock











     Additional paid-in capital





1,991,670







2,022,701

     Accumulated deficit





(1,916,135)







(1,915,556)

     Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income





(1,699)







203

          Total shareholders' equity





73,836







107,348

          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

335,568





$

359,856

 

 

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



(Amounts in thousands, except share

and per share data)





Three months ended





March 31,





2022





2021























Revenues

















Collaboration and licensing revenues



$



$

66





Product revenues





8,724





6,381





Service revenues





23,209





17,931





Other revenues





88





133





     Total revenues





32,021





24,511























Operating Expenses

















Cost of products





7,510





5,574





Cost of services





9,589





7,402





Research and development





12,760





10,521





Selling, general and administrative





19,576





18,702





Impairment of goodwill





482









     Total operating expenses





49,917





42,199





     Operating loss





(17,896)





(17,688)























Other Expense, Net

















Interest expense





(2,069)





(4,539)





Interest income





434





392





Other income (expense), net





223





(58)





     Total other expense, net





(1,412)





(4,205)





Equity in net loss of affiliates





(1)





(3)





     Loss from continuing operations

     before income taxes





(19,309)





(21,896)





Income tax benefit





58





52





     Loss from continuing operations



$

(19,251)



$

(21,844)





Income (loss) from discontinued

     operations, net of income taxes









4,526





Net loss



$

(19,251)



$

(17,318)





Net Loss per Share

















Net loss from continuing

     operations per share, basic and diluted



$

(0.10)



$

(0.11)





Net income (loss) from discontinued

     operations per share, basic and diluted









0.02





Net loss per share, basic and diluted



$

(0.10)



$

(0.09)





Weighted average shares outstanding,

      basic and diluted





199,629,218





193,499,546





 

 

