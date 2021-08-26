ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world of 3D printing is quickly evolving and both plastic and metal additive processes have the potential to play an increasingly significant role in the development of manufacturing in the years ahead. 3D Hub's 2021 3D Printing Trends Report states that the global 3D printing market was valued at $12.6 billion in 2020 and is predicted to more than double, reaching $37.2 billion by 2026. Additionally, the report states, "Additive manufacturing should no longer be seen as a rapid prototyping technology only. 54% of engineering businesses increased their usage of 3D printing for functional end-use parts in 2020."
Precision Additive is poised to meet this increased demand for additive manufacturing. As a 3D printing contract manufacturer and design firm, they have been providing Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) for industrial composite and plastic materials since their beginning. Now, they are launching Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) to add to their depth of services. DMLS is a process in which metal powder is fused together into thin layers, one-by-one, to produce a final three-dimensional part.
"We have researched the market for industrial 3D printing thoroughly and we see the potential for Direct Metal Laser Sintering to be a popular choice among many industries for their rapid prototyping and small to mid-batch production needs," says Jason Korbelik, CEO of Precision Additive. "Our customers are indicating a need to receive their metal parts quickly and with tight tolerances and DMLS can deliver on those needs."
Direct Metal Laser Sintering has important advantages over subtractive manufacturing technologies, such as CNC machining. First, it is capable of producing parts with complex geometries and instant assemblies that are difficult or impossible to machine. Instant assemblies are not possible to machine all at once, and because they require no assembly with DMLS, they have more strength, reduced weight, and cost less to produce when 3D printed. Secondly, DMLS requires no additional tooling or setup time, which saves customers time and money. DMLS printed parts are fully dense, quickly producible, and afford product and part designers incredible flexibility. This flexibility of part design leads to improved strength-to-weight ratios and more efficient parts.
Precision Additive currently offers nine high performance metals for their DMLS process: Aluminum A6061-RAM2, Aluminum A7050-RAM2, Aluminum AlSi10Mg, Stainless Steel 17-4, Stainless Steel 316/L, Maraging Steel MS1, Inconel 625, Inconel 718, and Titanium Ti64. "Depending on the end use of a given part and what kinds of forces it will be exposed to, the metal to produce it will differ," Jason says. "So, we wanted to be sure to offer a wide selection of metals for our customers according to their applications."
3D printing provides tremendous capabilities to localize supply chains and reinvigorate manufacturing in the United States. According to the report mentioned above, "73 percent of engineering businesses estimated they will produce or source more 3D printed parts this year compared to 2020". 3D printing can drastically reduce lead times and drive down production costs. COVID-19 and the recent supply chain shortages have revealed the importance for companies to improve their supply chain efficiencies and reduce the outsourcing of labor to other countries. Additive manufacturing makes this possible.
Precision Additive is positioning itself as a premium service provider for the industrial manufacturing markets, such as aerospace, defense, and automotive, over the next ten years. If you would like to learn more about Precision Additive or request a quote through their secure, ITAR compliant quoting platform please visit their website at https://precisionadditive.com/. On their website, you can also request a sample part, or contact them directly to discuss your project in more detail. Their standard response time is two business hours. You can also visit their social media profiles for their latest information and announcements: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
