SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Precision Edge Surgical Products Company, a global leader in contract manufacturing of orthopedic and medical device instruments, is pleased to announce its asset acquisition of Angola, Ind. based Eva-Lution. Eva-Lution has specialized in the manufacturing of medical instruments since 2015.
"The addition of the Eva-Lution operation will enhance Precision Edge's continued growth in service to our strategic customers," says Todd Fewins, Precision Edge president. "The demand is there, and this new site in Angola will provide added capacity, manufacturing equipment, and a talented group of people who deliver high-quality medical products."
With its manufacturing headquarters located in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and a second Michigan manufacturing site in Boyne City, Precision Edge has served the medical industry since 1989 by focusing on surgical cutting tools. Precision Edge recognized that most manufacturers focused on the basic design of an instrument, but not the precise cutting edge. The focus at Precision Edge has been, and continues to be, on supporting customers as they develop the most complex designs and provide the most accurate and precise cutting edge on medical tools, while also manufacturing non-cutting instruments.
The acquisition of Eva-Lution's more than 60,000-square-foot site will support continued growth in a geographical area that is well known for orthopedic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as accelerate Precision Edge's implant manufacturing capabilities.
"We are being very intentional in how we grow and where we grow," says Kenneth Ross, Director of Sales at Precision Edge. "We have many exciting opportunities in our pipeline that will expand our offerings in both technology and services, allowing us to remain a leader in this great industry."
Precision Edge is a member of Colson Medical, LLC which is majority owned by Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company.
