ATLANTA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its first quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Following are the details of a conference call PAC will host on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2021 results.  To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following and enter 5239504 as the passcode:

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number:  (877) 883-0383

International Dial-in Number:  (412) 902-6506

Date:  Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Time:  11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Passcode:  5239504

The live broadcast of PAC's first quarter 2021 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading.  A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 11, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10151581. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

A replay of the call will be archived on PAC's' website under Investors/News and Events/Events.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers and Class A office buildings. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 116 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

