CLEVELAND, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $131.4 million compared to $118.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 10.9% increase and a new record for fourth quarter shipments. Foreign currency translation reduced fourth quarter 2021 net sales by $0.7 million.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $9.0 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 net income benefited from the increased gross profit on incremental sales and the selling price increases announced in 2021 partially offsetting the impact of rising costs on key raw material inputs and transportation expenses. Also benefiting the year-over-year comparison were charges incurred for litigation reserves and loss on sale of assets in 2020 not recurring in 2021 as well as the timing of expense recognition for employee bonus plans.

Net sales for the full year 2021 were $517.4 million, compared to $466.4 million in 2020. This is the third consecutive year of record net sales and represents a 10.9% increase. Favorable foreign currency translation accounted for $9.3 million of the full year 2021 net sales increase.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $35.7 million, or $7.19 per diluted share, compared to $29.8 million, or $5.98 per diluted share in 2020. Net income for the full year 2021 was negatively impacted by significant increases in raw material prices and transportation expenses. However, the increase in margin on incremental sales as well as the early-stage pricing benefit for announced price increases in 2021 helped offset those inflationary increases allowing us to substantially maintain our year-over-year gross profit comparison.

On March 2, 2022, we amended our line of credit agreement with PNC Bank, National Association to increase our facility limit from $65.0 million to $90.0 million, modified our index used to determine the interest rates from LIBOR to the Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index ("BSBY") and extended the maturity from June 30, 2024 to March 2, 2026. Substantially all other terms remain the same. 

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The third consecutive year for record net sales and record earnings per share in 2021 is the result of the resolve, commitment and dedication of our global team. This also represents the fourth consecutive year of record domestic net sales with PLP-USA posting a year-over-year increase of 28%. That increase in domestic net sales and to a lesser extent the increase in net sales for EMEA more than covered shortfalls experienced in the America's and Asia-Pacific regions. The Asia-Pacific region relies heavily on government sponsored infrastructure projects which continue to be more negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic than the other regions. As supply chain disruptions and significant inflation for core raw material commodities and transportation costs have impacted our global operations, we have announced price increases to combat these inflationary increases. While we expect these price increases to substantially offset inflation to date, continued cost inflation may require further price adjustments. We do anticipate COVID-19 will continue to challenge our business as well as the global economy well into 2022. As always, we are fully committed to providing our customers with the high-quality products they expect while staying focused on the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, vendors and their families."

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















December 31,



December 31,

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)



2021



2020











ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents



$              36,406



$              45,175

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,744 ($3,464 in 2020)



98,203



92,686

Inventories - net



114,507



97,537

Prepaid expenses



19,778



17,660

Other current assets



3,217



3,256

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



272,111



256,314











Property, plant and equipment - net



149,774



125,965

Goodwill



28,194



29,508

Other intangible assets - net



12,039



14,443

Deferred income taxes 



3,839



10,863

Other assets



23,061



23,994











TOTAL ASSETS



$            489,018



$            461,087











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Trade accounts payable



$              42,376



$              31,646

Notes payable to banks



16,423



17,428

Current portion of long-term debt



3,116



5,216

Accrued compensation



13,756



14,736

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



29,864



34,748

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



105,535



103,774











Long-term debt, less current portion



40,048



33,333

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes



27,335



31,911











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Shareholders' equity:









Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,907,143 and

4,902,233 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



13,185



13,028

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 243,138 and 265,508 shares at

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



(10,102)



(10,940)

Deferred compensation liability



10,102



10,940

Paid-in capital



47,814



43,134

Retained earnings



410,673



379,035

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,685,387 and 1,611,927 shares at

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



(93,836)



(88,568)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(61,719)



(54,551)

TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



316,117



292,078

Noncontrolling interest



(17)



(9)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



316,100



292,069

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$            489,018



$            461,087

 

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS































(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31



Twelve Months Ended December 31







2021



2020



2021



2020











































Net sales



$        131,446



$        118,506



$        517,417



$        466,449



Cost of products sold



91,598



81,883



351,175



312,436



GROSS PROFIT



39,848



36,623



166,242



154,013























Costs and expenses



















Selling



10,697



9,408



40,539



35,637



General and administrative



12,352



16,432



55,257



56,335



Research and engineering



4,953



4,676



19,188



17,625



Other operating expense - net



881



2,239



3,709



4,209







28,883



32,755



118,693



113,806























OPERATING INCOME 



10,965



3,868



47,549



40,207























Other income (expense)



















Interest income



92



33



169



259



Interest expense



(544)



(464)



(2,023)



(2,396)



Other income - net



1,452



726



3,201



2,501







1,000



295



1,347



364























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 



11,965



4,163



48,896



40,571























Income tax expense



3,014



1,505



13,175



10,810























NET INCOME



$            8,951



$            2,658



$          35,721



$          29,761























Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



23



11



8



42























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS



$            8,974



$            2,669



$          35,729



$          29,803























AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK



















OUTSTANDING:



















Basic



4,907



4,899



4,907



4,923



Diluted



5,026



5,027



4,970



4,984























EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK



















ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS



















COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:



















Basic



$             1.83



$             0.54



$             7.28



$             6.05



Diluted



$             1.79



$             0.53



$             7.19



$             5.98























Cash dividends declared per share



$             0.20



$             0.20



$             0.80



$             0.80

 

