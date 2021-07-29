NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for... North Central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Slatington, Walnutport, Schnecksville, Neffs, Coffeetown, Emerald, Claussville, Berlinsville, and Jordan Valley. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 58 and 70. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&