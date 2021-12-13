ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Pools and Spas is excited to announce two new service franchises: St. George, UT, and South Atlanta, GA. PPAS is the world's largest swimming pool builder, and winner of several awards, including the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals (APSP) International Award of Excellence for Design. They're a nationwide brand with the customer care of a family-owned business.
Founder of PPAS, Paul Porter, and the President of Premier Franchise Management, Aaron Gurley, are selective about who becomes a Premier franchise owner. Because at Premier, gaining quality people comes before producing a quantity of exceptional work. So they're proud to present Dave Justice as the owner of South Atlanta, and Jarrod Mallory, Richard Holm, and Justin Harwood as owners of St. George, UT.
"I have a deeply rooted sense of responsibility that stems from a desire to protect the industry that has made my dreams come true."
~ Paul Porter, founder
Premier continues to expand its reputation for excellent customer service as it expands into these new locations. Each Premier franchise is backed by an institution with 30 years of experience, so South Atlanta and St. George residents can be sure they're choosing the best.
Premier has been offering franchise opportunities since 2014 to like-minded entrepreneurs with great work ethic and vision for a bright future. If you're interested in owning a Premier franchise, please visit premierpoolsfranchise.com or call (844) 366-2102.
South Atlanta, GA | Owner: Dave Justice
Dave Justice first discovered PPAS when he responded to a job ad to join the Premier Build location in Atlanta South as part of their sales and design team. It was there where he realized the potential benefit and opportunity of establishing a Premier Pool Service location to handle the increasing number of pools being built across Atlanta. And two years later, he made it happen.
When asked what he most looked forward to about owning a Premier Service franchise, he said, "The opportunity of growing a business alongside my wife of 32 years. I also look forward to creating a team of people to provide exceptional pool service and helping them reach their goals."
Dave met his wife of 32 years, Vonda, at West Coast Baptist College, where he received a Master's Degree in Education. Together they have two children—Jordan and Annalisa.
St. George, UT | Owners: Jarrod Mallory, Justin Harwood, & Richard Holm
Jarrod, Justin, and Richard have been entrepreneurs their whole life, but their journey with Premier began a year ago when they first opened a build franchise. Now, with the addition of a service franchise, they have their customer's pool needs covered on all fronts.
Together they're really excited about expanding their service operation alongside their build operation. They were looking for a company that fostered its franchises and shared the same values of work ethic and family that they hold. PPAS was the perfect match for them. As builders and servicers of pools, they pride themselves on quality of service and look forward to a long and lustrous career with Premier.
Our St. George pool builders can custom build your pool and outdoor living space with 3D design, so you know what your pool will look like when completed. Contact owners Jarrod Mallory, Richard Holm, and Justin Harwood to see how they can help you with your swimming pool dreams.
About Premier Pools & Spas
Founded in 1988, Premier Pools & Spas (PPAS) has a reputation for first-class results within the customer's budget. PPAS builds and services swimming pools and spas for homeowners across the country.
Media Contact
Rebecca Steinbach, Premier Pools and Spas, 9163450125, rsteinbach@ppas.com
SOURCE Premier Pools and Spas