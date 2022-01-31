MCCALL, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning private residential community Whitetail Club, a 1,300-acre real estate club known as the premier private community in the Pacific Northwest, today announced a 96 percent growth in its year-over-year sales between 2020-2021. With the appointment of Michael Parker as Director of Sales in mid-2021, the Whitetail sales team has bolstered robust buyer demand for its expansive homesites, custom home designs and its quick-to-sell existing inventory. Whitetail has also seen a 300 percent increase in sales from California transplants over the last year, nearly tripling the amount of traffic Whitetail Club has received from The Golden State in years prior.
Of Whitetail's luxury real estate inventory, which includes Fairway townhomes and Shore Lodge cottages, a strong demand for homesite lots, where buyers are able purchase a plot of land to build the home of their dreams, has reigned supreme with sales doubling from 2020 - 2021. Unlike its contemporaries in the luxury second home market, Whitetail Club offers buyers one to five acre lots, where other mountain markets almost exclusively offer quarter-acre sites. In addition to offering robust acreage, homesite buyers have the opportunity to choose one of the pre-existing neighborhood floor plans that Whitetail has in its design arsenal or work with one of Whitetail Club's Design Build Architects who have created customizable home designs that allow buyers to tackle the homebuilding process with ease. The demand for existing inventory and new build sites at Whitetail Club, indicates that it will continue to grow as it offers a unique, luxury experience in the heart of a one-of-a-kind, four-season destination.
"Over the last two years interest in our private community has grown tremendously," said Tom Garcia, President of Whitetail Club. "Our club offers a one-of-a-kind experience allowing buyers a community where they can own their own, private piece of small-town charm without sacrificing the top-tier amenities and comforts that are synonymous with luxury mountain-town living. We're grateful for our members' and buyers' support as we thoughtfully expand and continue to deliver an unparalleled lifestyle."
While this tremendous growth is due to many factors, one that has become apparent over the last two years is buyers' desire to move to a four-season destination. Whitetail Club occupancy historically surges during the summer months, when second and third homeowners are seeking a retreat from their daily lives, but the club is now seeing increase in buyers who are looking for a four-season destination where they can take advantage of golf and lake activities in the summer, fall foliage time in the autumn, skiing/snowboarding and more in winter, and hiking and more in the spring.
"From beautiful custom homes to outstanding service and endless activities for the whole family, Whitetail Club offers an enviable destination for luxury home buyers," said Parker. "As we continue into 2022, I'm excited to be a part of this world-class team and look forward to furthering the community's vision."
About Whitetail Club
Whitetail Club is an intimate real estate community and club located in the heart of the region's prized Salmon River Mountains of McCall, Idaho. Located five minutes from McCall Municipal Airport and a mere 100 miles from Boise Airport via one of the most remarkable 2.5 hour drives in the U.S., this mountainous, all-season hideaway is the ideal place for a second, third or primary home with homesites starting at $350K and resales ranging to $5M. Once settled, owners may take advantage of the coveted Whitetail Club membership with exclusive access to a variety of amenities, including an Andy North-designed Whitetail Club golf course and Fish and Swim Club, neighboring historic lakefront resort, Shore Lodge, and The Cove, an award-winning McCall spa and more. For additional information, visit whitetailclub.com, http://www.shorelodge.com/ and http://www.thecovemccall.com.
