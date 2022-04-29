Premier Radiology Services is a teleradiology provider. They deliver accurate timely radiology interpretation of the X-ray exams they receive from the 500+ Concentra locations nationwide. The announcement of the long-term contract extension was made ahead of the Urgent Care Association's (UCA) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas. Premier Radiology Services can be found at UCA Booth 105 or at http://www.pradiology.com.
MIAMI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Radiology Services (Premier), a U.S.-based teleradiology provider, today announced a long-term contract extension with Concentra®, the nation's largest occupational medicine provider, to help meet the growing demand for rapid and reliable radiology interpretations for occupational and urgent care patients.
Premier delivers high-quality and timely reads enabling clinicians to more quickly see and deliver results for all services, including NIOSH B-reads, TB-screenings, pre-employment screenings, cardiac screenings, age of injury analyses, and musculoskeletal and general Ultrasound interpretations.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to partner with Premier Radiology Services," said Mike Kosuth, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer-East at Concentra. "With a shared commitment to providing high-quality medical care and an exceptional patient experience, Premier will help us meet the growing demand for radiology interpretations. This partnership leverages the strength of two industry leaders to continue to serve the evolving needs of employers and their employees."
Flexible and scalable integration is key for teleradiologists working with large organizations like Concentra, ensuring speed in receiving the radiology exams, timely results reporting, and a coordinated and collaborative care plan for patients.
"Scalability is an absolute requirement for a business like ours, as we are processing thousands of patient scans per day," said Drew Gaudet, Co-Founder of Premier Radiology Services. "Our highly-adaptable technological integrations ensure that the appropriate resources are always available — whatever the demand. This flexibility helps us quickly and efficiently start our occupational health patients on a focused directive of care, instead of thinking about technology."
The strategic technology investments the teleradiology company made have propelled Premier Radiology Services' rapid growth.
"Radiology is an ever-evolving industry, and we focus on working with technology partners who understand what is needed to support teleradiology workflows and serve organizations like Concentra as expeditiously and effectively as possible," said Ryan Furlough, CTO at Premier Radiology. "This approach allows Premier to work with providers like Concentra with highly customized workflows through DICOM scripting and HL7 integration."
Premier Radiology Services looks forward to meeting visitors and learning about their needs at Booth 105 at UCA2022. To learn more about Concentra, visit http://www.concentra.com
About Premier Radiology Services Teleradiology Solution
Founded in 2006, Premier Radiology Services is one of the top independent teleradiology solutions in the United States. Formed by bringing together U.S. Board-certified, fellowship-trained teleradiologists and cutting-edge technology, Premier serves healthcare providers and patients by solving the gaps and inefficiencies that have long been persistent in the field of radiology. Premier's teleradiology solution is an efficient, secure, and highly accurate system for reliable readings. With Premier's continuity of care, and less than one-hour average turnaround times, doctors can deliver "direction of care" quickly to patients. To find out more visit our website at http://www.pradiology.com
About Concentra
Concentra, a division of Select Medical, is a leading health care company focused on improving the health of America's workforce, one patient at a time. More than 11,000 Concentra colleagues provide occupational medicine, urgent care, physical therapy, and wellness services from more than 500 medical centers and 130 onsite medical facilities nationwide. To learn more, visit http://www.concentra.com.
