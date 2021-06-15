ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The domain name "Meme.com" has been sold in a private, confidential transaction for US $1,250,000. Brannans.com represented the seller under an exclusive agreement and partnered with buyer representative Dotkeeper and Escrow.com to facilitate the transaction. The deal closed in May of 2021.
Domain Names are the most valuable business assets of the digital age — serving as both virtual real estate and corporate brand. Short, easy-to-remember, single-word, .COM domains are some of the most highly prized business assets. The Meme.com domain has been registered and in use by the original registrant since 1996.
"I congratulate both the buyer and seller," said David Clements, CEO of Brannans.com. "The seller had the foresight to maintain the domain asset and trusted the process — allowing us time to find the right buyer at the right time. The business that acquired Meme.com now has a powerful, brandable domain to drive their business forward. We could not be happier for everyone involved."
About Meme.com
Formerly "Marble.cards," Meme.com is a place where people explore different trends on the internet through memes and where content creators can access the new meme economy — enabling them to generate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and monetize their creations. Read more about the new meme economy on the meme.com website.
About Dotkeeper
Dotkeeper was founded in in 2013 to offer customer-focused, strategic domain name services. Dotkeeper has offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden, and in Copenhagen, Denmark. In 2018 they became part of AWA Group — a global provider of Intellectual Property (IP) legal services. You can read more about .dotkeeper on their website.
About Brannans.com
Brannans.com has fifteen years of experience helping domain name owners and investors capture the value of their digital assets and helping small businesses and Fortune 500 organizations acquire the domain properties that maximize their brand. Learn more about Brannans.com domain broker services: https://www.brannans.com
