CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-brand franchisor Premium Service Brands is continuing to grow its portfolio of successful home service brands as it solidifies itself as one of the industry's leading franchise systems. Following its strongest year yet for acquisitions, Premium Service Brands is expanding its efforts to acquire more franchise brands positioned to benefit from their unique operational model proven to rapidly and exponentially accelerate franchisee growth.
"The investments we've made in technology, training, operations and marketing have accelerated our overall growth faster than we anticipated, and that's especially true for our newly-acquired brands." said CEO Paul Flick. "That industry-leading growth rate gives us a competitive advantage so we're dramatically increasing our efforts to find additional near-term acquisition targets."
Premium Service Brands has completed four acquisitions in less than 24 months, increasing its portfolio of home-service franchise brands to nine.
"The combination of our simple acquisition process and proven franchisee support makes it easy for founders to not only enjoy a successful exit, but to do so knowing the franchise partners in their system will have an incredible opportunity to achieve record-setting growth as a result," said Flick. "That creates a true win-win-win and is something we believe will be intriguing to a number of home-service franchise leaders who feel market conditions make this a great time to sell their franchise system."
Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leader in home services franchise opportunities with a brand portfolio that includes 360º Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Handyman Pro, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise, House Doctors, Grout Medic, Renew Crew, and Rubbish Works. These home improvement industry brands provide franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step while viewing customer service as a way of life by also giving back to local communities through their nonprofit, Kids-Lift. Supporting kids and their families is crucial to PSB's personal values to brighten and care for their communities. More on franchising opportunities at: https://www.premiumservicebrands.com/
