CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-brand franchisor Premium Service Brands has announced the acquisition of 25 year old handyman franchise Andy On-Call. Founded in 1993, Andy On-Call has been helping homeowners with home repair and light remodeling projects for over two decades, as well as providing franchisees with a simplified, home-based business model. According to Premium Service Brands CEO Paul Flick, the brand is the perfect complement to Premium Service Brands' existing portfolio of franchises and will help connect customer bases and increase referrals between brands.
"We far exceeded all of our growth goals in 2021 and momentum is growing in 2022 with this acquisition on our record system sales growth," said Flick. "We're continuing our focus on the three pronged growth strategy of acquisitions, franchise development and organic sales growth. This plan is certainly paying off and it's exciting to see how quickly we've become a category leader in the home services industry."
As part of Premium Service Brands' multi-brand roster, Andy On-Call franchisees will have a rare opportunity to satisfy all customer's ongoing home-services needs. In addition to leveraging a built-in network of potential customers and referrals, franchisees can grow vertically through the franchisor's Home.One Program, which offers prospective franchisees an incentive to acquire multiple Premium Service Brands concepts and dominate their local market through multi-brand ownership.
The franchise will join Premium Service Brands' impressive roster of integrated service concepts that includes kitchen-remodeling brand Kitchen Wise, painting brand 360° Painting, cleaning brand Maid Right, outdoor surface cleaning brand Renew Crew, home-repair brands Handyman Pro and House Doctors, junk removal franchise Rubbish Works, garage-door services brand ProLift Garage Doors, tile and grout cleaning franchise The Grout Medic and recently acquired drain cleaning and plumbing brand Rooter-Man.
Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leader in home services franchise opportunities with a brand portfolio that includes 360º Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Handyman Pro, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise, House Doctors, Grout Medic, Renew Crew, and Rubbish Works.
