CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium Service Brands, the leader in home services franchising and parent company of 360° Painting, Maid Right, Renew Crew, Kitchen Wise, Handyman Pro, Rubbish Works and ProLift Garage Doors, is expanding its franchise development and executive teams with the addition of Lydia O'Leary, vice president of franchise development for Rubbish Works & Renew Crew, Mike Oberholtzer, vice president of franchise development for Handyman Pro and Russell Kruse, chief legal officer for Premium Service Brands.
Lydia O'Leary
O'Leary came to Premium Service Brands in December of 2020 with in-depth experience in the home services and franchise development segment, including roles with the 200-unit residential cleaning franchise Cleaning Authority and the 137-unit pest maintenance franchise Mosquito Squad. That is where she met Premium Service Brands chief development officer Iric Wexler, who told her about the exciting opportunity that Premium Service Brands was offering franchisees and asked her to join the development team.
"What I love about Premium Service Brands is that we offer essential services — all of our brands have been up in sales despite the pandemic," said O'Leary. "Deciding to pursue business ownership is a major decision for someone to make in their life and it's important to me to be a part of a franchisor that has their franchisees' best interest in mind. I know that as soon as someone signs on with one of our brands, they will receive the best support from our operations and leadership team, as well as ample growth opportunities. Because I've seen family and friends achieve success with the right franchise, I am passionate about helping people decide if business ownership is right for them. I know both Rubbish Works and Renew Crew offer prospective franchisees the opportunity to achieve financial freedom and control their own destiny."
Mike Oberholtzer
Oberholtzer came to Premium Service Brands in February with almost two decades of experience in franchise development, all in various service industries with companies such as AAMCO, Midas, and H&R Block. He will be heading up development efforts for Handyman Pro. After meeting Wexler during a franchise expo nearly 15 years ago, the two stayed in touch and became long-time associates. When Wexler became CDO at Premium Service Brands, he knew Oberholtzer's skill set would be an asset to the Handyman Pro team.
"I did a lot of research and due diligence on my own to make sure this was the right opportunity — I wanted to champion a brand that I would franchise with myself," said Oberholtzer. "What I found at Handyman Pro and PSB was a consistent message of support, a proven model and a much needed business that is bridging the trust gap in home services. The investment range is very attractive, the business model is turnkey, and the multi-brand parent company allows franchisees to scale their portfolio. Plus, we have a group of really smart and sophisticated franchisees that can share best practices and help the brand expand the right way. At the end of the day, I knew Handyman Pro was a franchise I could believe in and one I could grow."
Russell Kruse
Kruse, who joins the Premium Service Brands team as chief legal officer, comes from a background in business litigation, where he has represented multiple Fortune 500 companies and has been a partner with several boutique business law firms. Over the past several years, Kruse served as outside counsel for Premium Service Brands, handling litigation and transactional matters. After gradually taking on a larger role, Kruse recently joined the Premium Service Brands team to spearhead the reorganization of the legal department. As a member of the executive leadership team, Kruse will be handling ongoing contract and legal compliance support for the franchise and business operations.
"Everyone that I have met at Premium Service Brands has a real passion for what they do," said Kruse. "They truly focus on constantly improving service for their franchise partners and promoting methodical and smart plans for growth. While serving as outside counsel, I worked on select issues, but now I will be able to see all of the gaps between the processes and add value in any way I can. As we are bringing on talented individuals in leadership positions, my hope is to be a driving force in keeping every team integrated as we continue to grow."
These new hires come at an exciting time as Premium Service Brands closes out 2020 with a 35% increase in year-over-year revenue and 75 new territories signed in North America. In addition, the company recently rolled out its new Own the Home Program to offer prospective franchisees an incentive to sign with multiple Premium Service Brands concepts. The program streamlines the process of multi-brand ownership and positions owners for vertical growth from day one. This multi-brand roster allows a franchise owner to build and leverage community relationships within a single market by offering multiple services that meet customers' ongoing home-services needs.
"If a candidate starts with one Premium Service Brands concept, they have the unique opportunity to easily and efficiently add on another of our other brands," said O'Leary. "Once they understand the business model, they can utilize that experience and infrastructure to be successful with multi-brand ownership and dominate their market in the home services industry instead of trying to manage several concepts across several different markets."
Looking ahead, Wexler is confident in the experience and talent the new hires will bring to the Premium Service Brands leadership team. "Lydia, Mike and Russell all share an incredible enthusiasm for our brands, and this will help us bring much-needed home services to new communities across the country," he said.
Now, Premium Service Brands is ready to continue its momentum in 2021 and beyond. "We want to maintain the steady performance we've held throughout the year and apply it to the future to continue growth and create something that is revolutionary in the franchising space," said CEO Paul Flick. "Hiring these seasoned leaders will help support that growth as we continue to find qualified prospects to join the Premium Service Brands family."
