ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) announced today that PresenceLearning, a provider of live online special education–related services for grades preK–12, has become an ASHA Corporate Partner.
ASHA's partnership with PresenceLearning will help speech-language pathologists (SLPs) access teletherapy at a time when online education tools have proven to be critical to connecting to students and clients. PresenceLearning has been providing teletherapy tools for 12 years, and its proprietary platform has been built by clinicians for clinicians. The platform—which includes a built-in content library of activities and tools that allow clinicians to learn from their peers—is also available for individual and group practice.
"As we learned from the pandemic, our members need every tool available to them to help serve their patients, clients, and students no matter what arises," said ASHA 2021 President A. Lynn Williams, PhD, CCC-SLP. "PresenceLearning's therapy platform will help ensure that students get the care that they need from our members."
"Central to the mission of PresenceLearning is our dedication to innovation and opportunity creation for SLPs working with students with special needs," said Kate Eberle Walker, CEO of PresenceLearning. "Expanding our partnership with ASHA is an important part of our commitment to the speech-language pathology profession."
About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 218,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology support personnel; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders.
About PresenceLearning
PresenceLearning is a leading provider of live online special education related services, including speech-language therapy, for preK–12 students nationwide. Over the past 12 years, the company has delivered more than 3 million sessions on its proprietary therapy platform. SLPs can choose to join PresenceLearning's network of clinicians who are matched to students in schools and/or use the PresenceLearning platform for their own practice.
