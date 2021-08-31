SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric M. Bailey, president of Bailey Strategic Innovation Group, was the 2021 recipient of the Ann Byrnes, SPHR Memorial Award for Professional Excellence at the Arizona Society for Human Resource Management (AZSHRM) State Conference Awards Luncheon on August 26. Each year, the Ann Byrnes award recognizes one HR professional who has taken the initiative to grow and support the profession, serving as a role model and setting standards for others.
"I am extremely humbled to be recognized by the Arizona Society for Human Resource Management as someone who has impacted the HR profession," says Bailey. "I have had the opportunity to work with world-class HR leaders across Arizona and around the world, and I have never considered myself to be at their level. To receive this award and be recognized among this group is a tremendous honor as well as an indication to me and my team that we are making a positive impact on the world."
Even before the murder of George Floyd, Bailey has been facilitating meaningful conversations for organizations all over Arizona, including hosting a community dialogue between the Phoenix Police Department, Mayor of Phoenix, and more than 2,600 members of the community in response to a 2019 viral video of Phoenix police officers behaving unprofessionally. After organizing "Kids Walk For A Change," a march to help children and their families talk about racism and discrimination, Bailey helped a group of high school students in Prescott, Ariz. heal through dialogue after the community seemed fractured by social justice protests and counter-protests. He partnered with the LaunchPad Teen Center to facilitate workshops and help teens develop teen-led programs creating opportunities for true communication about the sensitive issues of racism and other forms of discrimination. He was also able to connect personally with several parents who tried to stop the program's efforts and bring them into the process by creating understanding and empathy.
"Eric Bailey is an amazing partner," said Natalie Schwimer, chief human resources officer at Zelle/Early Warning Services. "His true gift is his heart – he is driven to make the world a better place by amplifying the ability to understand, be honest and care for one another."
Bailey was also the opening keynote speaker at the AZSHRM State Conference, which took place from August 24 to August 27, 2021. He explored the practical brain science and psychology to navigate bias, discrimination, and racism in the workplace. Titled "Wholly Shift: Completely Changing the Conversation on Bias, Diversity, Privilege and Inclusion Using Brain Science," Bailey created a space where HR professionals could safely share questions, opinions, and experiences authentically, listen and learn from one another, and continue the process of productive organizational dialogue.
The AZSHRM Annual State Conference is the largest human resource-focused conference in the state of Arizona. The conference provides HR professionals a new way of aligning HR practices with business leader's strategies. Attendees had the opportunity to learn and grow their strategic partnerships to drive the business forward and execute results. AZSHRM continues to provide fantastic keynote speakers, great educational breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and exposure to the newest HR products, techniques and services.
About Bailey Strategic Innovation Group
Started in 2016, Bailey Strategic Innovation Group is one of the nation's fastest-growing communication consulting firms helping break down the barriers of human communication using brain science. Bailey Strategic Innovation Group's methodology defies typical consulting. The firm works to leverage organizations and entities' most powerful resources and people to help propel them like never before. Services include meeting facilitation, keynote presentations, speaking engagements, leadership development, educational design and curriculum, process improvement, and diversity and inclusion training. Bailey Strategic Innovation Group is led by president, and bestselling author Eric M. Bailey.
About Arizona SHRM (AZSHRM)
Arizona SHRM, or AZSHRM, is the Arizona state affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. AZSHRM is dedicated to advancing the field of HR in Arizona by engaging, educating, and advocating for HR professionals, the business and organizations they work in, and the communities in which they live and serve.
