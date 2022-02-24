FARMINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Previte's Marketplace opens its doors to a new location in Hanover Massachusetts clad in reclaimed wood from Pioneer Millworks.
Family owned and operated since 1963, Previte's Marketplace in Weymouth, MA recently opened the doors of their new location in Hanover clad in Pioneer Millworks reclaimed Corral Board siding! The market also features reclaimed Brown Board paneling inside the expansive retail space.
Previte's Marketplace opened in Quincy in 1963 as a small meat market, deli, and grocery store. The new location has the feeling of a European market with high ceilings and giant reclaimed timber beams that spread across the stores open plan floor.
This new location expands on their traditional business model and incorporates a number of other vendors, shops, and expert local purveyors to create a community space that provides customers with a social hub centered around Previte's prepared foods and farm to table ingredients.
The new space was designed by Bechtel Frank Erickson Architects and features the use of a completely reclaimed timber barn into the very contemporary design, reimagining what a food market can be.
For over 30 years Pioneer Millworks has been inspired to develop creative reclaimed and sustainable wood flooring, paneling, and siding for residential and commercial construction projects. Developing products featuring numerous species, grades, textures, and colors for architects & designers; options that are easy for builders to install; options that have a story which homeowners and end-users can connect with; options that are good for our people & our planet.
Pioneer Millworks is proud to be part of the healthy & sustainable approach to food service exemplified by Prevete's Marketplace by providing healthy & sustainable building materials for their new location.
