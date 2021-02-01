FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in Sioux Falls, SD. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines for employers and job seekers in the greater Sioux Falls area.
"PrideStaff does so much more than 'fill job orders'; we're a best-in-class staffing firm that partners with clients and candidates to create meaningful employment connections," said Rob Angerhofer, Owner/Strategic-Partner of the Sioux Falls office. "We listen to our customers, discuss their challenges, ask the right questions and quickly develop flexible workforce and hiring solutions, which is vital in today's rapidly changing environment."
"Sioux Falls has a robust, growing economy with major employers moving in," continued Angerhofer. "I'm thrilled to combine our team's experience with PrideStaff's unparalleled resources and support to fuel success for the employers and job seekers in our market."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Sioux Falls office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial and professional candidates for employers in their market.
The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award seven years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
