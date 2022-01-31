FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that Matt and Amanda Becker, Owners/Strategic-Partners of the award-winning St. Pete Clearwater office, are expanding their service area by opening a second staffing and employment agency in West Tampa, Florida. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional, accounting/finance and light industrial disciplines.
A combination of economic opportunity and organic growth fueled this expansion. According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area has consistently ranked #2 in the state for year-over-year job gains. Already serving a number of clients in Oldsmar, Lutz, Trinity, and neighboring areas, the Beckers made the strategic decision to open a second office to better meet the needs of employers and job seekers in West Tampa.
"We are thrilled to expand our reach across the bay, bringing the same high level of service, staffing and employment solutions to West Tampa," said Matt Becker. "We have built amazing relationships in our community over the past eight years, and this new office will help us strengthen those relationships by extending our reach and delivering a world-class experience to individuals and employers here."
"Our St. Pete Clearwater office has established itself as a best-in-class staffing and placement firm, leading our market with a 4.9-star rating that's based on more than 500 Google reviews," continued Becker. "We've done this by living PrideStaff's mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' With tremendous growth on the horizon in West Tampa, we're bringing our same level of excellence to businesses and job seekers in this market – fueling their success by creating exceptional matches."
As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Tampa West office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, administrative and financial candidates for employers in their market.
The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff operates over 85 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, and headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award eight years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
