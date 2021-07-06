FRESNO, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As businesses across the country struggle to find qualified talent, PrideStaff is pleased to announce that their Fresno office has added a G.A. Rogers & Associates division to its existing operations. A natural extension of PrideStaff's staffing and placement franchise, G.A. Rogers & Associates addresses clients' direct hire needs for executive, managerial and supervisory roles in PrideStaff's core areas of focus.
Building on the tremendous success of PrideStaff Fresno, Strategic-Partner Sean Akin will be heading his office's new executive and professional recruiting division. "Employers throughout our market are struggling to hire the leaders, innovators, and experts they need to capitalize on the improving economy," said Akin. "G.A. Rogers & Associates was created to help these organizations proactively source top talent and direct-recruit professionals who may not be actively searching for a job."
While G.A. Rogers & Associates is new, the group will be led by industry veterans. "The leadership team of G.A. Rogers & Associates has more than 40 years of executive and professional recruiting experience, and it is supported by one of the nation's most successful hiring infrastructures," said G.A. Rogers & Associates Vice President, Karen Cowan. "Our professional search consultants capitalize on these advantages to shorten hiring timelines for vacant roles, conduct confidential searches, and proactively source managerial and leadership talent to fuel clients' growth opportunities."
For Fresno-area job seekers, working with G.A. Rogers & Associates means access to higher-level positions throughout the country, many of which won't be advertised elsewhere. Experienced managers, supervisors, business professionals, and executives are encouraged to explore and apply to job opportunities at jobs.ga-rogers.com.
About G.A. Rogers & Associates
A division of PrideStaff, G.A. Rogers & Associates specializes in executive and professional recruiting. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on G.A. Rogers & Associates services, visit our website.
PrideStaff and G.A. Rogers & Associates shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.
