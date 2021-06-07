FRESNO, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the launch of its new professional recruiting division, G.A. Rogers & Associates. As a natural extension of PrideStaff's staffing and placement franchise, G.A. Rogers & Associates addresses clients' direct hire needs for executive, managerial and supervisory roles in PrideStaff's core areas of focus.
Growing client demand and talent shortages in leadership roles fueled this exciting expansion. "G.A. Rogers & Associates was created to help organizations direct-recruit leadership talent that may not be actively searching for a job," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "Candidate shortages are impacting organizations all over the country, making it increasingly important to partner with a recruitment agency to proactively source top talent. Our professional search consultants shorten hiring timelines for vacant roles and confidential placements, and they can also proactively source managerial and leadership talent to fuel clients' growth opportunities."
The division itself may be new, but the group will be led by industry veterans. According to Karen Cowan, VP of G.A. Rogers & Associates, their leadership team has more than 40 years of executive and professional recruiting experience, and they are supported by one of the nation's most successful hiring infrastructures. "Our team is thrilled to bring PrideStaff's national resources, proven processes and industry-leading technology to clients' professional-level searches," stated Cowan. "This latest addition to the PrideStaff Companies equips us to deliver the visionaries, thinkers, innovators and experts employers need to capitalize on the improving economy."
For job seekers, working with G.A. Rogers & Associates means access to higher level positions throughout the country, many of which won't be advertised elsewhere. Experienced managers, supervisors, business professionals and executives can find their nearest G.A. Rogers & Associates office and explore job opportunities at http://www.ga-rogers.com.
About G.A. Rogers & Associates
A division of PrideStaff, G.A. Rogers & Associates specializes in executive and professional recruiting. For more information on G.A. Rogers & Associates services, visit our website.
PrideStaff and G.A. Rogers & Associates shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award eight years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com
Media Contact
Bri Castro, G.A. Rogers & Associates, 559.432.7780, bcastro@pridestaff.com
SOURCE G.A. Rogers & Associates