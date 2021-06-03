FRESNO, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proof of their resilience during challenging times, PrideStaff, a national, franchised organization, is pleased to announce that their West Palm Beach office was named a finalist in The Palm Beach Post's 2021 Best of Palm Beach County Award in the Employment Agency category for the third year in a row.
Celebrating exceptional businesses both old and new, the Best of Palm Beach County awards recognize leading organizations in dozens of categories, ranging from art galleries and restaurants to business service providers and fitness centers. As in previous years, winners were selected by the local community through online voting and then honored at a live awards ceremony at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on April 15, 2021.
"It's fantastic to be recognized as a 'Best of Palm Beach County' finalist in the Employment Agency category for three years running," said Sherie Duttenhofer, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff West Palm Beach. "This honor is especially meaningful after the year we've all had, and because finalists are chosen directly by people in our community. We take great pride in the service experience and results we deliver for our clients, candidates, and associates. Our team sends heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported our success over the past twelve months, and we're looking forward to building on that momentum in the year ahead."
"Sherie and her team quickly pivoted in 2020 to help employers and job seekers in their community navigate extremely challenging times," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "By leveraging PrideStaff's technology and processes, truly listening to their customers, and living our shared mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' the West Palm Beach office proved indispensable – providing clients and candidates with the personal service and flexible solutions only PrideStaff can deliver. Congratulations to Sherie and her staff for this richly deserved recognition."
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff operates over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business and headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award eight years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
