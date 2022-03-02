SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Meridian Capital Management, a registered private credit fund manager that has funded over $1.6 Billion in loans and specialty credit, announced today that Sean Bill has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer of the company. An experienced investor and portfolio manager, Sean Bill will assume responsibilities on March 7, 2022.
Sean Bill previously served as the Treasurer & Chief Investment Officer at the Santa Clara VTA where he was responsible for the management and oversight of a multi-billion-dollar multi-asset class portfolio. He also served as a Trustee for the City of San Jose Police & Fire Retirement Plan and as a Sr. Advisor to the San Francisco Employees Retirement System.
Prior to entering public service, Sean was a Principal responsible for research and trading at Global Fixed Income Partners, a hedge fund based in Newport Beach California. Sean also served as the Senior Corporate Bond Trader at Bradford & Marzec, a multi-billion dollar core plus fixed income manager based in Los Angeles.
Sean has been a frequent guest on Bloomberg television, CNBC, Fox Business News. He is a graduate of Indiana University and the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
"We could not have found a better fit from an economic, philosophical, or experiential perspective," said Don Davis, CEO. "I've known Sean for years and one of many things we have in common is our track record speaks for itself."
Sean served as the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of the Santa Clara VTA Retirees' OPEB Trust for 10 years, during which time the fund returned 10.40% net of fees versus its benchmark of 9.80% annualized.
Sean was named to Chief Investment Officer Magazine's Power 100 list of the most influential institutional investors globally for 2021; magazine profile.
"Private Credit represents one of the best risk adjusted returns to investors", says Sean Bill, "Prime Meridian has long been an innovator in the space and has a proven track record over the past 10 years and I see this as my final stop professionally."
About Prime Meridian
Prime Meridian Capital Management is a registered private credit investment management firm specializing in specialty finance, as well as Peer to Peer (P2P), marketplace lending strategies and has funded over $1.6 Billion in loans and specialty credit since inception. Verticals include secured credit facilities, consumer, real estate, and small business loans, as well as life settlements and litigation finance.
Media Contact
Don Davis, Prime Meridian Capital Management, 1 9255875075 Ext: 2601, info@pmifunds.com
SOURCE Prime Meridian Capital Management