NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Film and television professionals looking to maximize their production workflows now have access to training utilizing award-winning Primestream technology. Recognized as the 2020 Product of the Year by NAB Show, Primestream has partnered with renowned digital media training facility, Future Media Conferences (FMC), as the exclusive authorized training provider in the United States.
FMC will offer on-going, accessible online and on-site training covering all aspects of Primestream technology. These courses will provide broadcasters, editors, and producers with the tools they need to optimize their production workflows and media management. Primestream and FMC will also cultivate a year-round online community as well as monthly free Q&A webinars. Training courses are forming now with FMC's team of Primestream authorized training instructors.
"We are delighted to be working with FMC, the leading training professionals in the USA," said, Claudio Lisman,President of Primestream. "Together, we will be able to better educate our current and future customers about the power of Primestream's solutions."
"2020 has seen a significant adaptation of remote productions and it's here to stay. The need for quality training has never been so evident to establish best practices and most effective workflows for remote production," says Ben Kozuch, President of FMC. "FMC is pleased to have teamed up with Primestream, a leader in the remote production space, to provide its end clients in the industry with state of the art remote production training services."
For more information on class availability and pricing, please visit: http://futuremediaconferences.com/.
About Future Media Conferences, LLC
Future Media Conferences, LLC is the leading producer of education-rich conferences for today's electronic entertainment trade shows both in the US and internationally, bringing unique combined knowledge both in training content as well as all aspects of the production of virtual and in-person events. Some of our FMC's events include Editors Retreat, After Effects World, Adobe Video World, DelliVR conference, Keyframes Conference, and Post|Production World at NAB Show in Las Vegas, New York, and Shanghai. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, visit futuremediaconferences.com.
