HAMILTON, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Princeton Identity, a global leader in biometric identity management solutions, reinforced its commitment to aggressive growth with the announcement of two new hires to the business development team. Brandon DeCuir joins as the company's Vice President of Product Management and Strategic Projects, and Hugh Gilenson joins as Director of Business Development, Healthcare and Life Sciences.
"Although traditionally used for safety and security, our biometric solutions are now deployed for much broader needs in the workplace, including time and attendance, visitor management, HR-integration and touchless employee experiences," says Bobby Varma, CEO. "Brandon and Hugh will help lead our efforts to bring the power of advanced biometric technologies to a range of verticals, and businesses of all sizes."
DeCuir brings more than 20 years of experience helping emerging technology companies open new markets, grow revenues, and capture market share. At Princeton Identity, he will contribute to go-to-market leadership, customer development, revenue growth and product development. In his previous role as VP, Marketing and Business Development for React Mobile, he led strategic execution across sales, marketing and channel partner development, leading to rapid customer adoption and company growth.
"I am truly looking forward to being a part of the next phase in the evolution of Princeton Identity as we work to solve critical industry problems with our unique applications of biometric technology," says DeCuir. "The company has a strong technological foundation, and I am excited to help expand the market potential and become a contributor to the growth of the company into new industry verticals."
Gilenson brings 20+ years of experience in healthcare and biometrics, most recently having launched a leading health information service provider (HISP) business offering SaaS-based health information exchange to organizations eligible for reimbursement under the HER incentive program and related CMS interoperability initiatives. His biometrics experience includes roles with IrisScan, Visionics, and Identix and L-1 Identity Solutions, now known as IDEMIA.
"The convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic with digital transformation and payment reform initiatives creates opportunities for biometric authentication that include not only security and compliance, but also customer experience (CX) – an increasingly important metric in rating the quality of healthcare delivery," he said. "The high accuracy and touchless experience delivered by our iris and face recognition devices can accelerate adoption of automated solutions for a wide range of people-centric processes, including those enabled by trusted identity frameworks like Identity and Access Management (IAM)."
