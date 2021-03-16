ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, today announced its fourth quarter financial results including strong year-over-year revenue growth and further deleveraging during the quarter.     

Highlights of Consolidated Results

Fourth Quarter 2020, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2019

Financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, are as follows:

  • Revenue of $106.1 million increased 8.1% from $98.2 million.
  • Gross profit (a non-GAAP measure1) of $32.5 million increased 3.2% from $31.4 million.
  • Gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure1) of 30.6% decreased 144 basis points from 32.0%.
  • Income from operations of $6.2 million increased 489.3% from $1.1 million.
  • Net loss of $1.0 million compares with a net loss of $7.2 million.
  • Diluted loss per share of $0.01 compares with a diluted loss per share of $0.11.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $18.2 million increased 12.7% from $16.2 million.
  • Total net leverage ratio of 5.85x at December 31, 2020 decreased from 6.16x at September 30, 20202.

The fourth quarter of 2019 includes the results of the RentPayment business sold to MRI Software in September 2020.  The fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the results of the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the RentPayment business3, are as follows:

  • Revenue increased 12.3% from $94.5 million.
  • Gross profit (a non-GAAP measure1) increased 15.5% from $28.2 million.
  • Gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure1) increased 84 basis points from 29.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) increased 35.2% from $13.6 million.

Full Year 2020, Compared with Full Year 2019

Financial highlights of the full year 2020 compared with the full year 2019, are as follows:

  • Revenue of $404.3 million increased 8.7% from $371.9 million.
  • Gross profit (a non-GAAP measure1) of $127.0 million increased 6.4% from $119.3 million.
  • Gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure1) of 31.4% decreased 68 basis points from 32.1%.
  • Income from operations of $20.9 million increased 190.4% from $7.2 million.
  • Net income of $25.7 million, which includes the pre-tax gain from the sale of the RentPayment business, net of non-controlling interests ("NCIs"), of $62.1 million, compares with a net loss of $33.6 million.
  • Diluted income per share of $0.38 compares with a diluted loss per share of $0.50.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $70.3 million increased 19.4% from $58.9 million.

The consolidated results include the results of the RentPayment business from March 1, 2019 through September 22, 2020.  Excluding the RentPayment business3, results for the full year 2020 compared with the results for the full year 2019 are as follows:

  • Revenue of $392.3 million increased 8.9% from $360.2 million.
  • Gross profit (a non-GAAP measure1) of $116.3 million increased 6.9% from $108.8 million.
  • Gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure1) of 29.6% decreased 55 basis points from 30.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $62.1 million increased 25.0% from $49.7 million.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.

(2) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the calculation of Total Net Leverage Ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020, provided below for additional information.

(3) See "Results With and Without RentPayment" for a summary of the results for the three and the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, excluding the actual results of the RentPayment business sold in September 2020.

"The momentum that we built in the third quarter continued through the fourth quarter and while these successes would have been meaningful in any year, I am especially proud of our team given the challenges presented by the pandemic," said Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority. "We produced growth in revenue, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA and with our Finxera acquisition, we will be a one stop-shop for payments and virtual bank account management that today's merchants and modern software companies are seeking in order to manage and monetize their payment networks."

"We have executed on our plan to build out our Payment Infrastructure as a Service (PIaaS) solutions while continuing to grow our consumer, commercial and integrated payments divisions," continued Priore. "We enter 2021 in growth mode with strong activity and a solid pipeline. We expect that the strength of our core acquiring business and complimentary high growth, countercyclical payment assets will drive strong financial performance in 2021."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

The Company's non-GAAP gross profit metric represents revenues less costs of services. Gross profit margin is gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

















Revenues

$

106,091





$

98,183



$

404,342





$

371,854

Costs of Services

(73,641)





(66,742)



(277,374)





(252,569)

Gross Profit

$

32,450





$

31,441



$

126,968





$

119,285

















Gross Profit Margin

30.6

%



32.0

%



31.4

%



32.1

%

































EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements.  Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which is a liquidity measure used in determining our total net leverage ratio, is adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for items specified in the definition of consolidated adjusted EBITDA within our debt agreements, which include the pro-forma impact of acquisitions and dispositions and other specified adjustments. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. 

We review the non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA to evaluate compliance with our total net leverage ratio at each measurement period.  The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

















Net (loss) income

$

(1,004)





$

(7,169)





$

25,661





$

(33,589)



Interest expense

9,385





10,051





44,839





40,653



Income tax (benefit) expense

(2,020)





(1,638)





10,899





830



Depreciation and amortization

9,889





10,329





40,775





39,092



EBITDA

16,250





11,573





122,174





46,986



Gain on sale, net of NCIs









(62,091)







Debt extinguishment and modification









1,899







Write-off of equity-method investment









211







Selling, general and administrative

1,180





4,310





5,710





8,266



Non-cash stock-based compensation

803





298





2,430





3,652



Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,233





$

16,181





$

70,333





$

58,904



















Reconciliation to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020:





Adjusted EBITDA













$

70,333

Allowable Board fee add-back













1,500

Other adjustments













161

RentPayment 2020 adjusted EBITDA













(8,221)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA













$

63,773

















Consolidated Total Debt at December 31, 2020:















Current portion of long-term debt













$

19,442

Long-term debt, net of discounts and deferred financing costs











357,873

Unamortized debt discounts and deferred financing costs











4,725















382,040

Less unrestricted cash













(9,241)

Consolidated Net Debt













$

372,799

















Total Net Leverage Ratio













5.85x

Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:



(in thousands)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Segment



















Selling, general and administrative expense:

















Acquisition integration services

$

(119)





$

1,723





$

2,628





$

2,910



Integrated Partners

Intangible carrying value adjustment

773









1,753







Consumer

Legal and professional fees

416





3,173





1,941





6,353



Corporate

Legal settlements

3





34





(719)





(377)



Corporate

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(360)





(620)





(360)





(620)



Consumer

Write-down of note receivable

467









467







Consumer



$

1,180





$

4,310





$

5,710





$

8,266























Salary and employee benefit expense:

















Non-cash stock-based compensation

$

108





$

141





$

440





$

1,572



Consumer

Non-cash stock-based compensation

27





32





122





588



Commercial

Non-cash stock-based compensation

1





1





2





3



Integrated Partners

Non-cash stock-based compensation

667





124





1,866





1,489



Corporate



$

803





$

298





$

2,430





$

3,652























Other:

















Debt extinguishment and modification









$

1,899









Write-off of equity-method investment









211



















$

2,110



























Gain on sale of business









$

107,239









Attributable to NCIs









(45,148)









Gain on sale, net of NCIs









$

62,091









Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority's enterprise operates from a purpose-built business platform that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expected timing of the closing of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.'s ("Priority", "we", "our", or "us") merger with Finxera Holdings, Inc. ("Finxera") and our 2021 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements.   These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues and financial operating results.  Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

















REVENUES

$

106,091





$

98,183





$

404,342





$

371,854



















OPERATING EXPENSES:















Costs of services

73,641





66,742





277,374





252,569



Salary and employee benefits

9,812





10,291





39,507





42,214



Depreciation and amortization

9,889





10,329





40,775





39,092



Selling, general and administrative

6,520





9,764





25,825





30,795



Total operating expenses

99,862





97,126





383,481





364,670



















Income from operations

6,229





1,057





20,861





7,184



















OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:















Interest expense

(9,385)





(10,051)





(44,839)





(40,653)



Debt extinguishment and modification costs









(1,899)







Gain on sale of business









107,239







Other income, net

182





187





596





710



Total other (expenses) income, net

(9,203)





(9,864)





61,097





(39,943)



















(Loss) income before income taxes

(2,974)





(8,807)





81,958





(32,759)



















Income tax (benefit) expense

(2,020)





(1,638)





10,899





830



















Net (loss) income

(954)





(7,169)





71,059





(33,589)



















Less net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(50)









(45,398)























Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders of

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

$

(1,004)





$

(7,169)





$

25,661





$

(33,589)



















Income (loss) per common share:















Basic and diluted

$

(0.01)





$

(0.11)





$

0.38





$

(0.50)



















Weighted-average common shares and equivalents:















Basic

67,288





67,019





67,158





67,086



Diluted

67,532





67,019





67,263





67,086



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

Unaudited







December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$

9,241





$

3,234



Restricted cash

78,879





47,231



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

41,321





37,993



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,500





3,897



Current portion of notes receivable

2,190





1,326



Settlement assets

753





533



Total current assets

135,884





94,214











Notes receivable, less current portion

5,527





4,395



Property, equipment and software, net

22,875





23,518



Goodwill

106,832





109,515



Intangible assets, net

98,057





182,826



Deferred income taxes, net

46,697





49,657



Other non-current assets

1,957





380



Total assets

$

417,829





$

464,505











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

29,821





$

26,965



Accrued residual commissions

23,824





19,315



Customer deposits and advance payments

2,883





4,928



Current portion of long-term debt

19,442





4,007



Settlement obligations

72,878





37,789



Total current liabilities

148,848





93,004











Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs

357,873





485,578



Other non-current liabilities

9,672





6,612



Total long-term liabilities

367,545





492,190











Total liabilities

516,393





585,194











Stockholders' deficit:







Preferred stock







Common stock

68





68



Treasury stock, at cost

(2,388)





(2,388)



Additional paid-in capital

5,769





3,651



Accumulated deficit

(102,013)





(127,674)



Total Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. stockholders' deficit

(98,564)





(126,343)



Non-controlling interest in subsidiary





5,654



Total stockholders' deficit

(98,564)





(120,689)











Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

417,829





$

464,505



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited



(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$

71,059





$

(33,589)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Gain recognized on sale of business

(107,239)







Transaction costs upon sale of business

(5,383)







Depreciation and amortization of assets

40,775





39,092



Equity-classified and liability-classified stock compensation

2,430





3,652



Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

2,396





1,667



Deferred income tax expense, net of change in allowance

2,960





765



Payment-in-kind interest

8,573





5,126



Write off of deferred loan costs and discount

1,523







Impairment charges for intangible assets

1,753







Other non-cash items, net

84





(1,428)



Change in operating assets and liabilities, excluding business sale:







Accounts receivable

(5,160)





(1,736)



Settlement assets and obligations, net

34,870





27,284



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

65





(1,230)



Notes receivable

(2,230)





(390)



Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

1,343





(1,061)



Customer deposits and advance payments

(2,045)





1,646



Other assets and liabilities, net

1,298





(434)



Net cash provided by operating activities

47,072





39,364











Cash flows from investing activities:







Sale of business

179,416







Additions to property, equipment and software

(7,461)





(11,118)



Acquisitions of intangible assets

(5,559)





(82,945)



Notes receivable loan funding





(3,500)



Other investing activity





(184)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

166,396





(97,747)











Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount





69,650



Repayments of long-term debt

(110,507)





(3,828)



Profit distributions to non-controlling interests of subsidiaries

(45,398)







Borrowings under revolving credit facility

7,000





14,000



Repayments under revolving credit facility

(18,505)





(2,500)



Debt issuance and modification costs (paid) refunded

(2,749)





83



Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest of subsidiary

(5,654)







Repurchases of common stock





(2,388)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(175,813)





75,017











Net change in cash and restricted cash:







Net increase in cash and restricted cash

37,655





16,634



Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year

50,465





33,831



Cash and restricted cash at end of year

$

88,120





$

50,465



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Reportable Segments' Results

Unaudited 



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2020

2019



2020

2019













Consumer Payments:













Revenue



$

100,777



$

87,394





$

367,816



$

330,599



Operating expenses



87,905



77,453





329,424



298,362



Income from operations



$

12,872



$

9,941





$

38,392



$

32,237



Operating margin



12.8

%

11.4

%



10.4

%

9.8

%

Depreciation and amortization



$

9,281



$

8,627





$

35,002



$

32,842

















Key indicators:













Merchant bankcard processing dollar value



$

11,070,937



$

10,752,475





$

41,703,661



$

42,303,880



Merchant bankcard transaction volume



120,344



129,176





455,240



511,852

















Commercial Payments:













Revenue



$

3,905



$

6,488





20,922



25,980



Operating expenses



4,390



6,264





19,999



26,871



Income (loss) from operations



$

(485)



$

224





$

923



$

(891)



Operating margin



(12.4)

%

3.5

%



4.4

%

(3.4)

%

Depreciation and amortization



$

75



$

75





$

306



$

323

















Key indicators:













Merchant bankcard processing dollar value



$

53,775



$

75,626





$

249,004



$

312,342



Merchant bankcard transaction volume



29



25





99



109

















Integrated Partners:













Revenue



$

1,409



$

4,301





$

15,604



$

15,275



Operating expenses



1,471



4,918





14,200



14,550



Income from operations



$

(62)



$

(617)





$

1,404



$

725



Operating margin



(4.4)

%

(14.3)

%



9.0

%

4.7

%

Depreciation and amortization



$

251



$

1,312





$

4,299



$

4,398

















Key indicators:













Merchant bankcard processing dollar value



$

11,940



$

126,207





$

364,084



$

386,101



Merchant bankcard transaction volume



109



467





1,316



1,380

















Income from operations of reportable segments



$

12,325



$

9,548





$

40,719



$

32,071



Less:  Corporate expense



(6,096)



(8,491)





(19,858)



(24,887)



Consolidated income from operations



$

6,229



$

1,057





$

20,861



$

7,184



Corporate depreciation and amortization



$

282



$

315





$

1,168



$

1,529

















Key indicators:













Merchant bankcard processing dollar value



$

11,136,652



$

10,954,308





$

42,316,749



$

43,002,323



Merchant bankcard transaction volume



120,482



129,668





456,655



513,341



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Results With and Without RentPayment

Unaudited





(in thousands)



(in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment

























Revenues

$

404,342





$

12,042





$

392,300





$

371,854





$

11,694





$

360,160



























Operating Expenses:























Costs of services

277,374





1,362





276,012





252,569





1,166





251,403



Salary and employee benefits

39,507





1,649





37,858





42,214





882





41,332



Depreciation and amortization

40,775





3,668





37,107





39,092





4,031





35,061



Selling, general and administrative

25,825





3,538





22,287





30,795





3,340





27,455



Total operating expenses

383,481





10,217





373,264





364,670





9,419





355,251



























Income from operations

20,861





1,825





19,036





7,184





2,275





4,909



























Depreciation and amortization

40,775





3,668





37,107





39,092





4,031





35,061



Other income, net

807









807





710









710



Net income attributable to NCIs

(250)









(250)















Non-cash stock-based compensation

2,430









2,430





3,652









3,652



Legal and professional fees

1,941









1,941





6,353









6,353



Legal settlements

(719)





100





(819)





(377)









(377)



Acquisition integration services

2,628





2,628









2,910





2,910







Intangible carrying value adjustment

1,753









1,753















Change in FV of contingent consideration

(360)









(360)





(620)









(620)



Write-down of note receivable

467









467







































Adjusted EBITDA

$

70,333





$

8,221





$

62,112





$

58,904





$

9,216





$

49,688



 

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Results With and Without RentPayment

Unaudited





(in thousands)



(in thousands)



Fourth Quarter 2020



Fourth Quarter 2019



Consolidated



RentPayment (1)



Excl RentPayment



Consolidated



RentPayment



Excl RentPayment

























Revenues

$

106,091





$

(76)





$

106,167





$

98,183





$

3,636





$

94,547



























Operating Expenses:























Costs of services

73,641





(7)





73,648





66,742





362





66,380



Salary and employee benefits

9,812





23





9,789





10,291





441





9,850



Depreciation and amortization

9,889









9,889





10,329





1,208





9,121



Selling, general and administrative

6,520





(113)





6,633





9,764





1,935





7,829



Total operating expenses

99,862





(97)





99,959





97,126





3,946





93,180



























Income (loss) from operations

6,229





21





6,208





1,057





(310)





1,367



























Depreciation and amortization

9,889









9,889





10,329





1,208





9,121



Other income, net

182









182





187









187



Net income attributable to NCIs

(50)









(50)















Non-cash stock-based compensation

803









803





298









298



Legal and professional fees

416









416





3,173









3,173



Legal settlements

3









3





34









34



Acquisition integration services

(119)





(119)









1,723





1,723







Intangible carrying value adjustment

773









773















Change in FV of contingent consideration

(360)









(360)





(620)









(620)



Write-down of note receivable

467









467







































Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,233





$

(98)





$

18,331





$

16,181





$

2,621





$

13,560







(1)

 RentPayment activity in the fourth quarter of 2020 relates to finalization of pre-sale operations.

 

