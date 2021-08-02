ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before financial markets open on Monday, August 9, 2021.
In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call
Monday, August 9, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: US/Canada: (877) 501-3161 or International: (786) 815-8443
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kwi9t7p3 and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.
An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until August 12, 2021 at 1:30 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter conference ID number 1214468. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.
About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority's enterprise operates from a purpose-built business platform that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.
