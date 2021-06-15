SEABROOK, N.H., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Private Jet Services Group (PJS) is excited to announce Matt Dubois as Chief of Staff. In this role, Dubois will focus on company-wide communications, strategic planning and implementation and leading the executive team as PJS expands its capabilities exponentially to support a period of rapid growth. Matt also assumes the role of Director of Safety for Elevate Holdings, the parent company of PJS and its affiliates.
The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the landscape of private aviation as many individuals and industries have come to require the safety and reliability of this critical infrastructure. Early 2021 reports showed a 300% increase in first-time private fliers and even as the world slowly reopens, the uptick within the private aviation industry continues. PJS is supplementing its team with an important hire as it positions for increased scale heading into this new travel renaissance.
"Private aviation is a rapidly growing, fast-paced industry where information flow and communication, both internally and externally, are keys to success," said Dubois. "PJS is moving just as quickly, building on its team of experts to create higher-value experiences and above-standard operating procedures for its clients and employees. Everyone should want to be a part of this team and this exciting time in private aviation."
Matt served the United States for over 30 years, both in uniform and as a civilian, twice as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense. He is a highly experienced leader, executive and decorated Navy veteran with extensive C-suite level aviation, operations and safety experience. He excels at creating and leading teams to success with effective policy and communications processes and brings this same enthusiasm and motivation to PJS.
About Private Jet Services:
Private Jet Services Group (PJS) is North America's leading aviation consultancy and air services provider. Since 2003, PJS has provided strategic aircraft advisory and sourcing solutions, delivering mission-critical air transportation services to an extensive range of industries. Global clientele includes government agencies, presidential candidates, professional and collegiate sports teams, multinational corporations, and some of the world's most recognizable entrepreneurs, entertainers, and high net worth individuals. Leveraging a combined 300+ years of aviation experience, a deep passion for aviation and obsessive attention to detail, the PJS team delivers a level of expertise and safety unmatched in the industry. PJS is America's first 100% carbon neutral private aviation company. To learn more, visit pjsgroup.com.
Media Contact
CARA TACHIBANA, Private Jet Services Group, 603-918-3984, marketing@pjsgroup.com
SOURCE Private Jet Services Group