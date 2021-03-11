ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProcessMiner™, an artificial intelligence platform for manufacturing, announced today its expansion into Europe to integrate its solutions and address the growing needs of Finland and the greater EU region.
"We're pleased to announce ProcessMiner is expanding rapidly internationally, having secured partnerships in Latin America, North America, and now Europe," said Karim Pourak, ProcessMiner CEO. "As we continue to grow our business geographically, it made sense to open up within an arm's length of our growing customer base."
The ProcessMiner artificial intelligence platform is revolutionizing manufacturing operations by applying advanced machine learning and deep learning to continuous manufacturing operations at scale. Benefits the platform delivers include improvements in efficiency, productivity and product quality.
ProcessMiner plans to launch an early-stage business accelerator in Finland and across Europe to connect progressively minded manufacturing companies with industry-leading digital technologies including Artificial Intelligence.
"We've witnessed an uptick in demand with Nordic and European-based companies that are ambitiously investing in the kind of proven technology we are bringing to market," said ProcessMiner co-founder and chair, Markku Moostenen who originally hails from Finland. "Having a physical presence as well as subject matter experts on the ground in Finland will allow us to be more accessible to those customers in the region looking to reap the many benefits Industry 4.0 technologies deliver."
Juhani Vanska will lead the Finland office. His prior roles include running a variety of global businesses including trading, manufacturing, private equity, etc. Vanska also ran a global metal industry manufacturing business.
"Oy ProcessMiner Ab was started to serve as an EU headquarters of ProcessMiner," said Vanska. "The purpose is to be able to better serve our potential customers in Finland and the rest of EU, to find new process industries outside of pulp and paper where ProcessMiner technology can bring major benefits to these industries, and to connect with Finnish AI expertise in addition to the US and Indian experts that are in our team now. We see great opportunities in improving manufacturing industries' processes with AI and Data Science technology. This is a globally scalable service model that has all the features of modern digital technology businesses like Amazon and Facebook but in an industrial environment."
ProcessMiner will begin offering its platform to customers in Finland, Sweden and the greater European Union in late Q1.
ProcessMiner Finland is located at Oy ProcessMiner Ab, Otakaari 5, 02150 Espoo. Reach out to Juhani Vanska at jvanska@processminer.com, or +358 400 450 748.
About ProcessMiner™: Founded in 2014, the ProcessMiner platform predicts problems in real-time using AI within the manufacturing process. The platform is being rapidly adopted by the tissue and packaging industries, inclusive of manufacturers in the pulp, paper and plastics industries, and pilot projects are underway with water treatment and energy sectors of manufacturing. For more information, visit http://www.processminer.com.
